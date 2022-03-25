“I will walk from Accra to Lagos if the Super Eagles win” | Reactions as we wait to watch the #GhanaVsNaija WC qualifier match today!

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, will lead the Super Eagles attack against Ghana in their 2023 World Cup qualifier on Friday, The PUNCH reports.

Other players on the lineup for the game are Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Innocent Bonke, Leon Balogun, Williams Troost Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Joseph Aribo, and Moses Simon.

Odion Ighalo is expected to start from the bench.

Head to Head

Ghana and Nigeria have met 56 times across all competitions. The Black Stars have won 25 while the Super Eagles have won 12 and the other 19 games ended in a draw.

Nigeria has won only once out of the 23 games they have played in Ghana.

Last five matches between Ghana and Nigeria

  • 2011/10/11: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria – International Friendly
  • 2010/01/28: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria – Caf Africa Cup of Nations
  • 2008/02/03: Ghana 2-1 Nigeria – Caf Africa Cup of Nations
  • 2007/02/06: Ghana 4-1 Nigeria – International Club Friendly
  • 2006/01/23: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana – Caf Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria vs Ghana at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi starts at 7.30 pm today, with the reverse leg set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, from 6 pm.

Reactions:

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has vowed to walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos if the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Black Stars on Friday.

On his Instagram page, Dumelo said, “There’s no way Nigeria will win today’s match. If they do, I, John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot.”

Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, known as Erigga, said, “Super eagles, please for our mental health sake on Twitter no let this people win una Abeg… I no get power for Ghana people dragging.”

The match has also ignited the Jollof rice banter, and it is said that the team that goes home with the win today is the country with the better Jollof. But, there is a second leg, so let’s calm our nerves until then.

