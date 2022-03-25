“I will walk from Accra to Lagos if the Super Eagles win” | Reactions as we wait to watch the #GhanaVsNaija WC qualifier match today!

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, will lead the Super Eagles attack against Ghana in their 2023 World Cup qualifier on Friday, The PUNCH reports.

Other players on the lineup for the game are Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Innocent Bonke, Leon Balogun, Williams Troost Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Joseph Aribo, and Moses Simon.

Odion Ighalo is expected to start from the bench.

Head to Head

Ghana and Nigeria have met 56 times across all competitions. The Black Stars have won 25 while the Super Eagles have won 12 and the other 19 games ended in a draw.

Nigeria has won only once out of the 23 games they have played in Ghana.

Last five matches between Ghana and Nigeria

2011/10/11: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria – International Friendly

2010/01/28: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria – Caf Africa Cup of Nations

2008/02/03: Ghana 2-1 Nigeria – Caf Africa Cup of Nations

2007/02/06: Ghana 4-1 Nigeria – International Club Friendly

2006/01/23: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana – Caf Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria vs Ghana at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi starts at 7.30 pm today, with the reverse leg set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, from 6 pm.

Reactions:

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has vowed to walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos if the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Black Stars on Friday.

On his Instagram page, Dumelo said, “There’s no way Nigeria will win today’s match. If they do, I, John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot.”

Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, known as Erigga, said, “Super eagles, please for our mental health sake on Twitter no let this people win una Abeg… I no get power for Ghana people dragging.”

Nigerians bringing Naira to buy a 150gh ticket at kumasi #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/j2gppIk6Aa — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird🥷🏾 (@Mr_Ceyram) March 25, 2022

Naija players when they see floodlights at the stadium tonight. #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/7TyGpYRiav — Don (@Opresii) March 25, 2022

The Jollof War continues #GhanaVsNaija 🇬🇭🇳🇬 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 25, 2022

This is what Ghanaians did to Nigeria Super Eagles 🤣🤣🤣🤣. If Nigeria lose on Friday Ghana should carry their own runway going to 🇳🇬 for the return leg.#GhanaVsNaija #GHANIG #WCQ pic.twitter.com/RymHP4wo1o — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) March 24, 2022

it's funny how #teamNigeria is the Underdog in this Jollof Derby #ghanavsnaija God no go shame us — A Baby Boy & More𓃵 (@IamMadeStrong) March 25, 2022

Super Eagles supporters fall in. The rest of you, stay away now. 🇳🇬💚🦅🙏🏾 #GHANIG — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) March 25, 2022

The match has also ignited the Jollof rice banter, and it is said that the team that goes home with the win today is the country with the better Jollof. But, there is a second leg, so let’s calm our nerves until then.