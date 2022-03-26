Burna Boy says what satisfies him and it does not include money

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, is as controversial as the word itself. His outspokenness has made him a controversial figure on the music scene. But, he is one of the biggest and most successful African artists – the African Giant tag he gives himself may just be true.

Remember his fourth studio album African Giant released in July 2019 won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for a Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

He was awarded the African Artist of the year at the 2020 VGMA’s. In 2020, his album Twice as Tall was nominated for the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making him the first Nigerian with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys.

In 2021, Twice as Tall won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Yet, Burna Boy, 30, has started conversations in such ways that made people ask questions about his claims.

In 2019, the singer called out the organisers of the annual music and arts festival for printing his names on the poster of the event in small letters. According to him, he represents a whole generation of amazing African creatives, and he is an African Giant who will not look away from names printed in small letters.

This raised eyebrows, but his voice got to the right quarters and his name later came in bold. The outburst also divided his fan base into those who think it is just a poster and those who think he is fighting for all Africans.

Also, on March 31, 2020, Burna Boy and Reekado Banks exchanged words in some way.

Burna Boy had a Q&A on Twitter and a fan asked which music star he would be willing to have a hit battle with. The singer said he is willing to battle it out with any worthy challenger and it can be lyrically or musically. Reekado Banks showed interest in the challenge and Burna Boy told him that he wants a worthy challenger.

As with other conversations, social media was divided into Burna’s protagonists and Reekado Banks’ friends. The argument hinged on the fact that Reekado is actually a worthy challenger. But, it is Burna Boy. He will say it and leave the stage.

Reekado Banks may have dropped some lines for him (Burna Boy) in his 2021 song, Ozumba Mbadiwe. He could also have been talking about Nigeria’s claim – The Giant of Africa. But…”fight for your pocket?”

Burna Boy is up again with another claim that he is the highest-paid artist in the history of African music.

No one can refute or affirm the claim, and Burna Boy too may not have the information, but he has started another series of conversations. The other part is he saying “money gives me no satisfaction” and that he’ll like to “live and die on stage with my band The Outsiders”.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy – The Outsiders

He wrote on Twitter:

At this point, I just want to LIVE and DIE on STAGE with my Band The OUTSIDERS. I’ve achieved All the dreams I ever personally had. Money gives me No satisfaction, Nothing really does, except being On STAGE with my God sent band.

I thank God and the world for giving me This. I just wish the world would leave me out of all politics and just let/watch me perform till I Die. The only time my heart feels genuine peace is On stage and that’s where I want to live and Die.

I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth but it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest-paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not.

Oh, I almost forgot, Love, Damini.

For the money part, he says it is his truth, so it will be foolhardy to ask him to rethink his stance on that. But, for being the highest-paid of all time, that is quite questionable. However, it is Burna Boy. He has said it and has gone back to doing music. He is not going to show receipts.

What do you think is the truth?

