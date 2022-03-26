A thread of all the reasons living alone may be the best

What is that highly underrated advantage of living alone?

What is that highly underrated advantage of living alone? — Omasilachi Amanda Ifeoluwa Khadija Chinda (@theamandachinda) March 26, 2022

Living alone gives you the opportunity to explore your true self and develop a sense of being comfortable in your own skin. This might be the simple act of being comfortable in your own company. Or being able to spot what triggers negative feelings and (most importantly) what you can do to counteract them. Solo Living Ltd

Due to several reasons, there are people who dread the idea of living alone. For others, the experience turns out to be enriching.

Can it get lonely at times? Sure. But many people find beauty in pure solitude.

For Amaka, whose husband is far in another country, living alone is the best for her. “Let me just him (her husband) once a while. I just like the feeling when we meet. It is golden.”

She continues, “my time alone gives me the opportunity to do many things. Think, keep the house the way I like without questions. It is a whole lot of advantages.”

It is different for Blessing who says “living alone can be terrifying. I mean, who will help me fight when spirits come? Lol. That’s a joke. But, I do not like the idea though. I just need someone to be there when ‘it’ happens and when I want to make decisions.”

Some of us live alone by choice. Some of us do it because we have to. For most of us, at some stage during our lifetime, we will have to live alone. It can be a great time for independence and learning. Living alone can engender a sense of control and freedom.

If you grew up with a lot of people, living alone can bring some sense of loneliness and can be terrifying as Blessing mentioned. Whether you’re a recent empty-nester, breaking up with a live-in partner, moving out of your parents’ house, or leaving your roommate days behind, adjusting to an empty abode can be a challenge or a welcome change. Either way, the circumstance takes some getting used to—but the transition can definitely be worthwhile.

Glyn MacLean on Quora answers the question “Is it worth it to live alone? Why?“:

“Growing up involves coming to a point of resilience which looks like falling in love with ourselves. Being and doing all the things that bring joy to self. If we are at optimum authenticity of self, then we are at an optimum capability to give authentic self to others.

“In fact, a person who has come to terms with themselves, who knows who they are and what and who and how they love, will have a full life pursuing all their passions. This gives very little thought space to “feeling alone.” And that life will most likely have a beautiful impact on others, who deeply appreciate your specialness.”

Nigerians on Twitter have answered the questions and it is a mix of hilarious and real:

@Wenahjrn: How addictive it is. You sleep in blissful silence. Everything you put in the fridge is still there when you get home. You can watch your shows whenever you want. Wine and cooking during beautiful thunderstorms. Clean bathrooms. Only one persons laundry. Lower energy bills.

@blaq_ko: Peace of mind. Costless therapy. You could hear your own thoughts, making it easy to make plans. Privacy pro max.

@maxvayshia: You get to meet things right where you placed them. Can order your environment the way you want, make your own rules in it and break them yourself whenever you want, without hurting anyone. Peace of mind.

@olaa_peju: Staying naked all day. Privacy.

Aapinksbaby: You get to masturbate anytime.

There are pros and cons to either route – live alone or get a roommate, but if you’ve never experienced solo living before, you may want to give it a try.