Do countries who insist on IELTS see the comprehension problem on social media?

Nigerians have maintained that the compulsory English Proficiency Test requested from Nigerians, and citizens of other Anglophone countries in Africa, seeking to study or work in the United Kingdom, “is simply a way of swindling the citizens of these countries of their monies by the UK authorities.”

In fact, 73,316 (the number when this piece was written) people have signed a petition by Policy Shapers, a public policy organisation, on Change.org, seeking a policy reform by the UK on its request for English Language Proficiency from Nigerians who are migrating to the UK to study or work.

In a post on its website, Policy Shapers insists that Nigeria’s English proficiency far exceeds what the UK thinks.

“There is public evidence to support Nigeria’s demand for inclusion in the Majority English Speaking Country (MESC) list. Some of these include a top 30 global ranking and a top 3 Africa ranking on the annual Education First English Proficiency Index over the past five years; the United Nations projection that 62% of Nigeria’s population is under 25 years, a tech-savvy generation with 75% literacy in English; and a 62.5% pass rate in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with nearly 5 million English credits recorded between 2016 and 2021,” the post, titled Making a case for Nigeria’s inclusion in the Majority English Speaking Country List, read.

About 2 weeks ago, the @ukhomeoffice eventually got back in touch with us following our official inquiry in October 2021



The SORT office said they don't have the data required to add #Nigeria to the MESC



So we've given them data:

On March 6, Policy Shapers made another post, saying the UK office has yet responded to overwhelming evidence that Nigerians are proficient in English.

🗓 DAY 20



It's now 20 days since we wrote to the @ukhomeoffice with overwhelming evidence backing Nigeria's 🇳🇬 demand for inclusion in the Majority English Speaking Country List 📃



No response yet @pritipatel @ukhomeoffice



Read here: https://t.co/ZVBcLLsiUF#ReformIELTSPolicy — #ReformIELTSPolicy (@PolicyShapers) March 6, 2022

Dear @pritipatel & @ukhomeoffice, hope you had a great weekend?



Gentle reminder that it's now 20 days since we sent our policy memo to SORT with regards to the inclusion of #Nigeria 🇳🇬 on the Majority English Speaking Country List

Policy Shapers is making the case, and there are many, who have not even signed the petition, who agree that Nigeria should be excluded – the numbers may not have hit the actual facts.

Besides the fact that English is Nigeria’s lingua franca, a lot of Nigerians consciously learn the language so as to be able to communicate with their neighbours. They have to learn the language to understand textbooks, prose works, films, foreign music, etc.

The language, English, is spoken at every turn you make.

We may argue that proficiency is a bigger case, but this is where the numbers presented by Policy Shapers come in. If only countries who insist on Nigerians taking the IELTS exam just look at the numbers, they will see that the country may have more proficient English-speaking individuals than they imagine.

But, they may be looking at something else – simple comprehension on social media.

Whats the meaning of all this?

Federal University, Katsina, bans Sunday worship for Christians? This is very illegal.

The problem started when ‘Omochukwu’ saw “Sunday is on the other hand a general day”.

His tweet, still on his timeline says, “Whats the meaning of all this? Federal University, Katsina, bans Sunday worship for Christians? This is very illegal.”

Omochukwu is assuming that it means that the University has cancelled Sunday worship for Christians, and many have argued that Omochukwu may understand what that line means, but wants to start a religious war.

There are others who argue that Omochukwu simply has a fundamental comprehension problem, and ‘is one of the reasons the UK has insisted we take the IELTS test’.

My campaign against IELTS in the mud

We allow you to go to the UK without taking the IELTS test, then you begin to misunderstand everything a UK resident says. Anonymous UK Official

That is not the case though. At least, we know many Nigerians who are in the UK schooling and making the country proud. There are others doing business, are corporate individuals, and others who are tourists.

But, Omochukwu’s tweet represents those who intentionally or unintentionally misrepresent a message, causing bigger problems in the process.

See other reactions:

You wonder why they insist we write IELTS? Look no further. 👇🏾

WHY PEOPLE FAIL IELTS👇

This letter below simply says church activities is allowed on Tuesday and Thursday between 18:00 to 19:00 while Sunday is acceptable as a general day…..

But look at the this buffoon👇 trying to o stir up religious war where there is none… https://t.co/KnBHO1Q6g6 — Mr. Thomas Shelby OBE (@ChroniclesPHC) March 7, 2022

This is one of the reasons IELTS is made compulsory.

Now you know why we write IELTS and why it cannot be cancelled in this country.

As it is usually said: “We can read the message again, this time calmly, without prejudice or hidden intentions.”