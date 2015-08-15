If your Etisalat SIM has been barred, this is for you

Following the directive to all telecoms service providers by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bar all customers with incomplete SIM registration details on their networks, Etisalat Nigeria has taken proactive measures to contact customers who belong to this category to notify them to visit the nearest Etisalat Experience Centers, to register such SIMs.
Customers whose lines have been barred will be unable to make or receive calls as well as carry out other services with their Etisalat lines. While Etisalat seeks the understanding of its customers who have been affected, we kindly request that you proceed to any of our shops across the country, (whose locations you can ascertain via our website Etisalat.com.ng) to complete the SIM registration exercise and regain access to telecommunication services.
Etisalat wishes to assure its customers that complaints arising out of the barring exercise will be given priority and resolved promptly. We further assure you of our commitment to alleviate any challenges you may experience during this period.
Once again, we thank you for choosing to remain with us as we strive to provide you excellent service quality on the network.
6 Comments
i just did welcome back and it worked …all of a sudden it stopped working….it no longer recieve service
08183798720
my sim was barred and have registered the sim. please help me to on barred the sim because I like the sim number. 09096327047
my sim is barred
Helo my sim has been berred bicus i just brrow airtime #100 and i want to pay back and is berred{#08097775512}my number
Good morning. please oh my sim card asking been barred because of card way I research with my phone 3times that is why my line as been barred please help me open it for me plz
my sim card is new and I registered it, why will I re-registered again