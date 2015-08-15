If your Etisalat SIM has been barred, this is for you

Following the directive to all telecoms service providers by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bar all customers with incomplete SIM registration details on their networks, Etisalat Nigeria has taken proactive measures to contact customers who belong to this category to notify them to visit the nearest Etisalat Experience Centers, to register such SIMs.

Customers whose lines have been barred will be unable to make or receive calls as well as carry out other services with their Etisalat lines. While Etisalat seeks the understanding of its customers who have been affected, we kindly request that you proceed to any of our shops across the country, (whose locations you can ascertain via our website Etisalat.com.ng) to complete the SIM registration exercise and regain access to telecommunication services.

Etisalat wishes to assure its customers that complaints arising out of the barring exercise will be given priority and resolved promptly. We further assure you of our commitment to alleviate any challenges you may experience during this period.

Once again, we thank you for choosing to remain with us as we strive to provide you excellent service quality on the network.