iLOT NG makes sports betting beneficial to Nigerian youth

With iLOT NG, Sports betting not only benefits the youths but also gives fans another way to enjoy watching games.

iLOT NG makes most people who follow their favourite sports have more interest in sports betting because it adds another angle to games they watch and it gives the users something to cheer for when they win big at iLOT NG. iLOT NG has made sports betting safer for everyone. Betting on sports adds a little something else to cheer for when watching games with friends, or even when watching at home.

Benefits of betting with iLOT NG:

1. Entertainment value

The main reason many people get involved in betting with iLOT NG is because of the entertainment value it offers. Watching a live game is fun, it even gets interesting if there is some money involved. Watching your team play can be really interesting, but the good part is that your team may not play daily or weekly, and this is where you can bet on other teams with iLOT NG.

2. iLOT NG gives everyone a chance to make money, one of the best things about betting with iLOT NG is that you get the chance to make some money. It doesn’t matter how much money you bet with, what matters is that at the end of the day, you can win some bets and get some money.

3. Cheap Fun

iLOT NG has the best games on sports betting, lottery and virtual. On iLOT NG there are lot of free games sport bet like football, tennis, basketball, rugby and so on, and also Lottery games, quick 3, super 5/90 and so on. ILOT NG virtual is the best of all, where you can enjoy the virtual football league and cup.

4. Convenience

with ILOT NG betting is an affordable hobby that you can play or watch and enjoy every day. You can also enjoy betting anywhere or anytime for example, from the comfort of your home. This is because you can bet online and still enjoy the excitement that the game offers.

iLOT Registration Steps

To register on iLOT NG, follow the following steps:

Log on to ilot.ng

There are two ways to create an account with iLOT- either via mobile or via email.

With a mobile number, provide the chosen number with which you want to create an account. An OTP (one-time-password) will be sent to that number and once you type in the OTP, and click ‘continue’, your account will be created.

Same goes for registration via email. Provide your chosen email address and an OTP will be sent to the mail address. Type in the OTP, and click on ‘continue’. Your ilot.ng account has been created.

As soon as the registration is complete, a confirmation message would be sent to your mobile number, and you will receive a confirmation mail to the email address provided. Click the link to confirm your email address.

Once the confirmation is complete, proceed to enter your mobile or email and password to log into your account.

To place a bet on iLOT NG, a user must first deposit funds into their account. There are options available to the user as to how to deposit money into their bet wallets. The payment methods include;

Paystack

Flutterwave

Opay

With all these options, a user can click on the preferred method and follow the prompts to input the necessary information and details. Be rest assured that your banking details are very safe on iLOT NG.

Select the amount you want to Deposit.

After making a selection, you will be redirected to the Web Pay Page.

Fill in your card details and click on Pay.

An OTP will be sent to your registered contact (Enter your OTP) and click on complete.

As soon as the process has been completed, your account will be credited immediately.

There are no charge fees. And the minimum deposit is N100.

After the payment deposit has been made, you can now proceed to place a bet by doing the following:

Log in to your account using your username and password.

Select your preferred sport from the menu on the homepage.

Afterwards, select a league or game of your choice.

Additionally, choose the markets you wish to play and select the odds by clicking on them. Your selections will automatically be added to your betting slip at the bottom of the page.

Select the amount you wish to place a bet with and then click on ‘BET NOW.’

A message with your unique booking code will be displayed to show that your bet has been successfully placed.

With iLOT NG best sports bet, lottery and virtual, you are always a winner. Join ILOT NG today and start winning big and chill with the big boys.