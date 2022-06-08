#BREAKING: Tinubu gets highest votes at the APC presidential primaries | This is how the delegates voted

Bola Tinubu

The APC presidential primaries have finally been done and former governor, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential elections.

See how the delegates voted:

Chukwuemka Nwajiuba – 1

Engr David Umahi – 38

Pastor Tunde Bakare – 0

Ahmed Rufai Sani Yerima – 4

Chibuike Amaechi – 316

Yemi Osinbajo – 235

Rochas Okorocha – 0

Yahaya Bello – 47

Tein Jack-Rich – 0

Christopher Onu – 1

Ahmed Lawan – 152

Ben Ayade – 37

Ikeobasi Mokelu – 0

Bola Ahmed Tinubu – 1,271

Invalid votes – 13

Tinubu had, before the balloting, gotten the endorsement of seven aspirants, who stepped down for him.

