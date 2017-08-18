Impact365: Toke Makinwa launches On Becoming Empowered campaign and she’s giving N3m to 4 people

Media personality and author, Toke Makinwa has launched a campaign, On Becoming Empowered that seeks to empower young people with grants to help them actualize their dreams. In an announcement via Instagram on Thursday, the author of bestselling book, On Becoming said she will giving out N3 million to 4 young people with bright business ideas.

Toke wrote, “This project is very close to my heart ❤️ thank you Jesus for the vision. Sooooo I’m sure a lot of you have wondered what #OnBecomingEmpoweredis all about, go to my YouTube page (bio in my link) and watch this weeks Vlog. I am giving out 3 million Naira to 4 people. It is my own little way of saying thank you, it is also a call to action to get our minds thinking right. #Imusthavemyown because life can happen at anytime and I have seen things change overnight, from losing my parents at the age of 8 to going thru the most heartbreaking divorce at 30! I keep thinking what if? What if I didn’t have a job, a dream, purpose…etc. We all must be prepared. It breaks my heart to see people on social media daily in need and I can’t reach everyone. I feel a of people feel stuck and in order to become some more, we must empower our minds. It’s not about the money, it’s about impacting lives and this year we will start with business ideas, next it’ll be education. I truly want those who genuinely need the money to win the grant so do a one min video with your ideas and make it creative. Have fun with it as it’s going to be a fun process so get your videos up and tag @onbecomingbytokemakinwa, the best videos will be uploaded there and we can can all choose together who makes it to the next round. More info will be released as we go along! Good luck guys😊”

Hopefuls are to film a one-minute video detailing what they would use the grant for if awarded to them and how it would benefit their business, upload on Instagram and get to pitch their idea before a panel, if chosen.

Watch Toke speak further on the On Becoming Empowered campaign here: