[The Activism Blog] Oby Ezekwesili takes the FG to the cleaners with her statement on the #ResumeOrResign protests

Former minister of Education and Co-covener BBOG, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has condemned the unprofessional handling of the #ourmumudondo protesters in Abuja by the federal government.

And we give her thumbs up.

The FG’s handling of the situation is absolutely disgraceful.

According to her, the presidency wasted a very big opportunity to engage the citizens through the #ourmumudondo protest to regain the people’s confidence as they blew it up.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina was not spared.

In a series of tweets, she wondered of Adesina had forgotten all he stood for over the years as a journalist in comparison to what he is practicing at the moment.

She also condemned Adesina’s decision to embrace only the pro-Buhari protesters.

Ezekwesili then went for the jugular as she said “The entire presidency should be apologizing to Nigerians for the disrespectful manner it has carried on concerning the President’s health”.

We hope Adesina will take Aunty Oby’s advice seriously as he has developed a habit of speaking loosely against anyone who oppose the government in any way.

Adesina should be the wailing wailer at this moment as Nigerians need to know the President’s health status, and he has a responsibility to treat every Nigerian with respect regardless of their political affiliations.