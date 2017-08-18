Buhari’s decision to listen to his doctors has yielded good results – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London was a “meeting of substance.”

Saraki and Dogara on Thursday visited the president in the UK where he is receiving medical attention.

Saraki said they discussed the virement request made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said they also discussed preparations for the 2018 budget.

“Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent,” Saraki wrote.

“It was a meeting of substance where we discussed important matters of state. We also discussed the 2017 budget.

“In particular, we talked about the virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

“International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone.”

Saraki added that Buhari’s decision to listen to his doctors has yielded results.

“It is clear that Mr. President’s insistence on following his doctors’ advice has yielded the desired results,” he also wrote.

“I therefore confidently look forward to Mr. President’s imminent return home.”