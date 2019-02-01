Improving broad band coverage is at the heart of the #NextLevel on Technology

The Buhari administration recognises that Internet is critical for building a knowledge economy. Hence, it has supported the set up of 6 regional hubs launched the N-Power Knowledge Programme to train 20,000 young Nigerians in computer programming, hardware and computer maintenance skills.

At the Next Level, it plans to create a vibrant gig economy around business process outsourcing and the technology and creative sectors, with flexibility, e-lancing and freelancing as key features.

The APC-led government will drive procurement of start-up services by promoting quota for tech start-ups and treat broadband as critical infrastructure for public services such as education and health.

It has addressed uniform Right Way charges and will in the #NextLevel move broadband coverage to 120,000km of fibre network across Nigeria.

The Buhari admnistration has also increased the national identity database from 7 Million to 32.5 Million spending less and integrating with other agencies such as INEC, NCC, and the Telecommunications Companies.

