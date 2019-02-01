Article

Improving broad band coverage is at the heart of the #NextLevel on Technology

The Buhari administration recognises that Internet is critical for building a knowledge economy. Hence, it has supported the set up of 6 regional hubs launched the N-Power Knowledge Programme to train 20,000 young Nigerians in computer programming, hardware and computer maintenance skills.

At the Next Level, it plans to create a vibrant gig economy around business process outsourcing and the technology and creative sectors, with flexibility, e-lancing and freelancing as key features.

The APC-led government will drive procurement of start-up services by promoting quota for tech start-ups and treat broadband as critical infrastructure for public services such as education and health.

It has addressed uniform Right Way charges and will in the #NextLevel move broadband coverage to 120,000km of fibre network across Nigeria.

The Buhari admnistration has also increased the national identity database from 7 Million to 32.5 Million spending less and integrating with other agencies such as INEC, NCC, and the Telecommunications Companies.

#NextLevelNigeria

Follow the following channels for more of the Buhari administration’s plans at the #NextLevel

Facebook – TheNextLevelNG

Twitter – @thenextlevelng

Instagram – @thenextlevelng

YouTube – TheNextLevelNG

Website: www.thenextlevel.ng

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 1, 2019

FCMB takes support for Tech start-ups to new level, launches ‘Hub One’

Speaking at the official launch of Hub One, Adam Nuru, Managing Director of FCMB, said “the Bank recognizes and believes ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Nigeria now on Growth Trajectory, says Jim Ovia

The Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia (CON), has lauded the federal government’s economic team for pulling the ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

A-list celebrities attend Filmhouse Cinemas and Moët & Chandon’s “The Film Gala”

The inaugural edition of The Film Gala®, hosted by Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade,  2010 Miss Black USA Pageant winner and acclaimed actress, and by ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Abdul-Qudus Ibrahim picks N1m prize as Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) ends in grandstyle

It was Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s (BUAF) grand finale for its second Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC), led by award winning ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Pavillon Afriques secures for the first time film section for African film makers and distributors at Cannes Film Festival

Pavillon Afriques, a platform which provides access to African and Black cinema content has acquired an iconic white tent within ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

KennyBlaq serenades Lagosians at Carsbazr live auction  

Stand-up comedian and singer, Kehinde Otolorin popularly known as KennyBlaq demonstrated his true elements as Nigeria’s leading marketplace for the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail