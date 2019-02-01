KennyBlaq serenades Lagosians at Carsbazr live auction  

Stand-up comedian and singer, Kehinde Otolorin popularly known as KennyBlaq demonstrated his true elements as Nigeria’s leading marketplace for the sale of verified locally used cars, Carsbazr hosted another live auction at the Daily Times Yard in Lagos on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Singing along to many of his jokes, it was all shades of lit for the audience who were energized to place bids for over 20 cars which were auctioned successfully at fantastic and unbelievable prices by KennyBlaq’s electric performance.

With over 40 car live auctions already held since its inception in August 2018, this week’s auction had a bidder smile home with a sound Lexus RX300 for just 400,000 naira, while another participant won a Toyota Corolla 2004 for 550,000 naira.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Cars45, Etop Ikpe expressed satisfaction that the culture of auctioning Nigerian used cars was taking root and being embraced by the general public. “The radiant joy that exudes from the faces of participants’ who via our platform have been able to access and own affordable quality vehicles is indeed very gratifying to note. Nothing can beat that satisfaction that comes from knowing that you are helping to make something beautiful happen in the lives of others. Our weekly live auctions have become a connection point in that people are able to go home with vehicles that they can afford in a convivial and fun environment.”

Many of the bid winners could not contain their excitement as they showered encomiums on Carsbazr. “I have heard about the Carsbazr auctions and today, I decided to attend. The event has been well put together and very orderly. The high point for me was outbidding others to buy a KIA Picanto 2013 at 425,000 naira. I am very happy, thanks to Carsbazr for this great opportunity.”

Till date, the live auction which holds every Saturday at different strategic locations across three major cities – Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, has become a game changer within the automobile community in Nigeria.

