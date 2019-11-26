The Beatz Awards 2019: Don Jazzy to reward renamed award category ‘Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer’ With N1m

THE BEATZ AWARDS TM 2019 held the 5th Edition of the awards at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday 24th of November 2019, attracting top music professionals to the glamorous awards night from around the country.

The awards was hosted by popular musician, Dr. Sid and the crowd was thrilled by amazing performances from Johnny Drille and top comedians like Emmaohmygod, Deeone, Omobaba.

One of the highlights the show was the presentation of the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD to DON JAZZY. The legendary producer was honoured for his contribution to the music industry and had an award category renamed after him. The New Discovery Producer category will now be called the ‘DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER’.  In his humble and generous nature, Don Jazzy added a twist to the category by adding a N1million cash price for the winner from next year.

One of the biggest winners of the night was music producer, Kel P vibes who bagged three awards on the night, closely followed by Johnny Drille.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

 AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

CRACKER MALLO

AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KEL P VIBES

AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KILLERTUNES

AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

REXXIE

AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ORBEAT

AFRO ROCK PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

JOHNNY DRILLE

AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SEYIKEYZ

AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KEL P VIBES

AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SKERZBEAT

 PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

 KEL P VIBES

 MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

STG

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

UNLIMITED LA

 CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

DON FLEX

 SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

JOHNNY DRILLE

 NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

OZEDIKUS

 MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SPINALL

 FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ CUPPY

 ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR

SILVERBIRD TELEVISION

 ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR

MTV BASE

 RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

SOUNDCITY RADIO

 OAP OF THE YEAR

MOET ABEBE

ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR

ASA ASIKA

RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

DMW

BLOG OF THE YEAR

BELLANAIJA

 ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

TOOXCLUSIVE

