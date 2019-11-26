Here are our top 20 looks from TFAA 2019

Asides being recognized by the United Nations as the Nobel Prize for young people, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) also doubles as the continent’s most glamorous youth event as celebrities, nominees and other notable personalities step out looking as stylish as ever.

It was indeed a night of glitz and glamour yesterday, as all our favourite celebrities graced the red carpet in their gorgeous attires. After much deliberation by our fashion police, here’s our list of Top 20 looks from #TFAA2019:

\

\