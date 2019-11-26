Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) honours young public servants at The Future Awards Africa 2019

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), as part of the delivery of its mandate to remove all regulatory obstacles towards ensuring businesses thrive in Nigeria endowed the Prize for Public Service at the just-concluded 2019 The Future Awards Africa which held Sunday, 24 November, 2019 at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

In recognition of the commitment required to strive towards transforming public service delivery in Nigeria, the head of the Enabling Business Environment Council (EBES) and Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole lauded all the nominees for the prize category while restating the commitment of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council to making businesses work while “changing the face of governance in Nigeria.”

Hakeem Muri-Okunola_Lagos State Head of Service, Dr Jumoke Oduwole_Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Muhammad Sani Dattijo_Chief of Staff to Kaduna State Government

Also spotlighted at the event was the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council’s ReportGov App which aims to help citizens resolve complaints against regulatory bodies and public officials within 72 hours using the web and mobile applications available for downloads on all mobile devices.

Through its Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES), PEBEC, since its establishment in July, 2016, successfully implemented over 140 reforms which continue to make doing-business easy across the country by removing bureaucratic obstacles to doing-business and reducing the time, cost, and procedures required to start and run businesses in Nigeria. In acknowledgment of the Council’s reforms, the World Bank Doing-Business report has named Nigeria one of the top-20 improvers in doing business among 131 countries world-over.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole congratulates Adetola Onayemi, winner of TFAA 2019 public service category.

Described by the World Bank as the ‘Nobel Prize for young Africans,’ The Future Awards Africa celebrates inspiring, young Nigerians changing the African narratives and making impact through their initiative, skill and creativity, thereby raising responsible citizens with the desire to achieve more and create better communities.

