Article

Pavillon Afriques secures for the first time film section for African film makers and distributors at Cannes Film Festival

Pavillon Afriques, a platform which provides access to African and Black cinema content has acquired an iconic white tent within the Marché du Film (International Village) of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 for African filmmakers, artistes, distributors and key stakeholders in the industry to showcase their content and unique potential.

Situated within the Marché du Film which is the world’s biggest gathering of film industry professionals who come to sell films, find partners and expand their professional network, Pavillon Afrique is leveraging off the tremendous changes that have come to shape African storytelling and motion-picture business in recent years.

The Marche Du Film would play host to eight countries from across the African continent, its diaspora and the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, The Gambia, Tanzania, Djibouti and Burkina Faso, all of which have confirmed attendance for the event.

Pavillon Afriques is the first tent within the film market section of the Cannes Film Festival devoted to the business of film in the African continent and among its diaspora. The countries participating are signed via Investment/ Tourism/Culture Board or Film Commissions and will be coming with delegations made of major stakeholders (government, industry professionals, business leaders and other influencers). The confirmed and yet-to-be-confirmed countries are to discuss, trade, make deals and take advantage of the unique atmosphere at the Festival.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to hold on the 14th to the 25th Of May 2019 in France and would feature a host of activities ranging from roundtable discussions to seminars, showcases and after-hours entertainment with a mix of government officials, film industry leaders, international celebrities and other influencers participating in these exercises.

The goals of the initiative are to grant the countries participating, open access to resources seldom accessible to moviemakers from developing film markets, an opportunity to present their film industry potential and access to innovation and technologies that support the movie-making process and costs.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 1, 2019

KennyBlaq serenades Lagosians at Carsbazr live auction  

Stand-up comedian and singer, Kehinde Otolorin popularly known as KennyBlaq demonstrated his true elements as Nigeria’s leading marketplace for the ...

Sponsor January 30, 2019

The Feast: Once upon a time on Sundays at Roma

Roma Lagos, the first ever Roman-inspired luxury restaurant/lounge in Lagos, located at 31A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, is set ...

Sponsor January 29, 2019

Here’s all you should know about the #AmuwoDecides 2019 political debate

The 2nd edition of #AmuwoDecides is here again as Festaconline, a hyperlocal media brand (Festaconline.com.ng) with support from various organisations ...

Sponsor January 29, 2019

Nigerian Fintech startup, I-invest, generates approximately 2 Billion Naira in 6 Months

Africa’s first treasury bills investment app, I-invest, has generated about 2 Billion Naira worth of investments from its active users ...

Sponsor January 28, 2019

The #NextLevel on Power is Buhari’s promise to improve electricity

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is providing clean uninterrupted off-grid embedded solar power to 16 key economic clusters/markets around Nigeria through ...

Sponsor January 25, 2019

Kate Henshaw: The Nigerian Pride and Export

Nigeria as a country is blessed with exportable resources like oil, coal, metals, Agriculture, and now the amazing Kate Henshaw, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail