In Bayelsa, healthcare receives a boost as Governor Dickson provides N1.2bn to improve healthcare delivery

This is a good time to be alive for every indigene of Bayelsa as Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has provided the sum of 1.2 billion naira to boost the improvement of healthcare delivery in the state.

According to the Governor, the sum is meant to construct primary health care centres across the 105 wards in the state in order to bring health closer to the people. Also, he has earmarked the sum of one hundred million naira only as ante-natal support fund for pregnant women. Dickson says every woman that registers with the state healthcare program is entitled to a monthly stipend of three thousand Naira only throughout her pregnancy duration while delivery and other supports will be free.

This initiative by governor Henry Dickson deserves commendation because it is coming at a time the nation is experiencing economic instability which has made it difficult for people to maintain their standard of living. With this directive, there is an unlimited access to health care in the state and a safety cover, especially for pregnant women.

This will in no small means contribute to the reduction in maternal mortality ratio of the country which is currently put at 576 deaths per 100,000 births. This alarming figure has sent many pregnant women to their early graves which could have been prevented if there was a mechanism in place.

The step by the Bayelsa state government and governor Dickson is a right direction that other states in the country and the federal government must emulate. This will guarantee safe and healthy living, prevent the unnecessary loss of capital flights through foreign medical vacation and also serve as a morale booster to the workers in the state health sector. Continuous funding of the health sector should be the priority of every administration because health is wealth.

