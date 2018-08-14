INEC announce extension of voters registration, registers 23 new parties [Full List]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Tuesday announced an extension in the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.

With the new development, the ongoing voters registration exercise which was due to elapse on Friday, 17th August will now end on Friday, 31st August 2018.

The extension is coming on the heels of calls and meetings by several groups in the country for an extension of the deadline to enable more Nigerians particpate in the 2019 elections.

The electoral body also announced the registration of 23 political associations as new political parties in the country, bringing the total number of parties to 91.

The new parties registered are:

  1. Advanced Alliance Party (AAP)
  2. Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP)
  3. African Action Congress (AAC)
  4. Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN)
  5. Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD)
  6. Alliance National Party (ANP)
  7. Allied People’s Movement (APM)
  8. Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN)
  9. Change Nigeria Party (CNP)
  10. Congress of Patriots (COP)
  11. Liberation Movement (LM)
  12. Movement for Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD)
  13. Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP)
  14. Nigeria for Democracy (NFD)
  15. Peole’s Coalition Party (PCP)
  16. Reform and Advancement Party (RAP)
  17. Save Nigeria Congress (SNC)
  18. United Patriots (UP)
  19. United People’s Congress (UPC)
  20. We the People Nigeria (WTPN)
  21. Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES)
  22. Youth Party (YP)
  23. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

 

 

 

 

Tags:

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

The Late 5: Osinbajo forces IGP to reform SARS; INEC extends voters reg., announce 23 new parties | Other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday ordered the Inspector General of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

BREAKING: In line with Presidential directive; Police rename SARS, announce reforms

Following an order by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on the immediate overhaul of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to address ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

UPDATED: Ag. President, Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul and investigation of SARS

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, overhaul the management ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

Just In: Dankwambo meets Obasanjo behind closed doors

Governor of Gombe State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Dankwambo is reportedly ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: MURIC mocks Falz over NBC’s ban of #ThisIsNigeria video, Aretha Franklin gravely ill | More stories

  The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed the decision of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to ban the song ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

The Big 5: Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed doors, Falconets cross over to World Cup quarter finals | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki,  on Monday held a closed-door meeting ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail