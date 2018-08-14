INEC announce extension of voters registration, registers 23 new parties [Full List]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Tuesday announced an extension in the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.

With the new development, the ongoing voters registration exercise which was due to elapse on Friday, 17th August will now end on Friday, 31st August 2018.

The extension is coming on the heels of calls and meetings by several groups in the country for an extension of the deadline to enable more Nigerians particpate in the 2019 elections.

The electoral body also announced the registration of 23 political associations as new political parties in the country, bringing the total number of parties to 91.

The new parties registered are:

Advanced Alliance Party (AAP) Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) African Action Congress (AAC) Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD) Alliance National Party (ANP) Allied People’s Movement (APM) Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN) Change Nigeria Party (CNP) Congress of Patriots (COP) Liberation Movement (LM) Movement for Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD) Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP) Nigeria for Democracy (NFD) Peole’s Coalition Party (PCP) Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) United Patriots (UP) United People’s Congress (UPC) We the People Nigeria (WTPN) Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES) Youth Party (YP) Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)