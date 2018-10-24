INEC reportedly does not have full results of 2007 Presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not have the full results of the highly controversial 2007 presidential election, The Cable reports.

As reported on its website Wednesday, the news medium said it had sent a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the electoral umpire for a state-by-state breakdown of the 2007 presidential results, ahead of the 2019 general election in order to map voting trends in the fourth republic, but the commission in its response signed by its Acting Secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, said it is not in custody of the information requested for.

“You can however obtain the information from INEC State Offices in all the 36 states and FCT,” the reponse read.

The news medium also reported that “poll analysts and journalists have, for years, searched for a breakdown of the results but have never been lucky.”

Going by this development, the 2007 presidential election held on April 21 of that year with 18 political parties participating, appears to be the first and only in Nigeria’s history in which there is no state-by-state breakdown of the candidates’ scores, as against the usual practice where the electoral commission always announces results state-by-state before declaring an overall winner.

According to the results announced in by the Maurice Iwu-led INEC at the time, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared winner of the election garnered a total of 24,638,063 votes, the highest vote ever amassed by an individual in a single election in Nigeria, but there were no detail given by the commission on how the total was arrived at.

Olusegun Obasanjo scored 18,738,154 to win in 1999 and 24,109,157 to be re-elected in 2003, while Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari scored 22,495,187 and 15,424,921 in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

The Late 5: We said child spacing not a cap on child bearing – FG; Journalist who published Ganduje’s videos to appear before Kano Assembly | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Federal government on Wednesday dismissed media reports that it was ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Full Story: The 13-year-old raped to death in Benue #JusticeForOchanya

These atrocities actually happen and it saddens our heart that while we fight problems like poor governance, we have to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

Just In: Fayose survives first hurdle, granted N50m bail

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted the former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, bail in the sum of N50 ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

#YNaijaPolitico: Structures are the bedrock of godfatherism | Olusegun Akinsehinde speaks about his 2019 candidacy

YNaija has a special focus on politics and is committed to providing a platform for younger politicians to reach mass ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: XXXTentacion confessed to abuse and violence; Canadian rapper dies in airplane stunt | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

The Big 5: Shonekan is not dead – Ogun government dispels rumours; FG working on policy to limit number of children a mother can have in Nigeria | More stories

These are these stories you should be monitoring today: The Ogun Government late Tuesday, dispelled rumours on social media that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail