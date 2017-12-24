[The Injustice Blog] Fuel scarcity: Buhari is your petroleum minister, not Kachikwu, incase you have something to say

It’s no longer news that the country has been on a total lock down since last week as a result of the prevailing fuel scarcity which has remained an unsolved puzzle. The man expected to solve the puzzle is probably still eating his 75th birthday cake for him to know Nigerians are suffering at the moment and everyone seems to be looking Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to solve our problems, when we are all aware most of the power he needed to effect any tangible change was taken away from him.

Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Muhammadu Buhari has made himself a contract awarding minister rather than a responsibility bearing Minister. He was initially elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but he has chosen to “appoint” himself as a minister under the supervision of himself..what an irony.

His tenure so far has been enmeshed with allegations of corruption and impunity in the oil ministry which he has not taken responsibility for. It has been the norms of Nigerians to disturb the gentleman appointed as a second fiddle for the ministry Ibe Kachikwu on matters relating to oil industry especially the fuel scarcity matter as the National Economic Council replicated last week by mandating the junior minister in the ministry to end the scarcity in ten days.

Well, the bad news is that more than twelve days after the order, the scarcity is biting hard. Those giving Kachikwu the said order need to redirect their greviances to the man who actually appointed himself Minister of Petroleum and refuses to take responsibility for decisions made regarding our access to it, unless said decisions result in positive feedback. Let us face President Buhari, the man behind the fuel scarcity at the moment rather than disturbing the fine gentleman from Mobil. Our Minister of Petroleum has limited himself to a contract awarding man, he has failed to take responsibility on germane issues relating to his ministry.

The scathing report from Daily Trust newspaper which states that some anonymous firms lifted crude oil worth 3.5 billion dollars in 10 Months has shown all is not well with the Ministry of Petroleum under the leadership of Minister Muhammadu Buhari.

It’s high time Nigerians call on Minister Muhammadu Buhari to sack himself as the country’s Petroleum Minister.