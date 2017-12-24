[The Media Blog] NIPR Lagos Chapter Awards Adekunle Ayeni PR Practitioner of The Year

The Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has named the Founder and Chief Executive officer of BlackHouse Media,Adekunle Ayeni, as the PR Practitioner of 2017. The award is in recognition of Ayeni’s sterling contributions to the PR practice in Nigeria, especially for his firm’s leadership and creating of value for the ecosystem with the launch of the Nigeria PR Report, which is the first and only annual report chronicling development, collating data, monitoring trends, challenges and prospects in the public relations industry in Africa’s biggest market.

BHM was also responsible for the development of the BHM App, first PR mobile application in Nigeria. The app is a complete resource for the media and marketing communications industry, and functions as a reservoir of information clients, agencies and the PR industry.

Adekunle Ayeni was represented at the award ceremony which took place at the Lagos PR Industry annual Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA), held at Four Point by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday this week. Before founding BHM, Ayeni was a journalist at Encomium, ThisDay, The Punch, and The Africa Report. He’s also the founder of Nigerian Entertainment Today (NET), Nigeria’s premiere entertainment newspaper, as well as the umbrella entertainment conference for Nigeria’s creative sector – Nigerian Entertainment Conference.