Kachikwu urges calm and understanding as fuel crisis lingers

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, on Sunday dismissed a memo on the fuel crisis currently circulating on social media.

The memo was said to have been addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement signed by Idang Alibi, Director Press MPR reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a message making the rounds on social media of a purported memo by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu to the President on the fuel crises. The message and it’s content is false.

“This is not a time for diversionary issues as the Petroleum Sector is dealing with a serious National issue. We are focused on collaboratively finding an urgent solution to this crises.

“Dr. Kachikwu continues to monitor the current fuel situation and to work with NNPC and DPR to continue to execute already communicated ministerial directives to maximally flood the market with products and prevent and penalise any sabotage attempts at diversion by any culprit.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources appreciates the pain Nigerians are going through but urges calm and understanding as NNPC is doing everything possible to immediately end this fuel crises situation.”

Too much talk though

We understand that some “forces” might be behind this fuel scarcity, considering PENGASSAN has also mentioned it.

However, it is pertinent Nigerians know the whole truth and not promises upon promises.

How many times have stakeholders come out to tell us that the scarcity ‘will end soon’ – NNPC has promised this weekend too.