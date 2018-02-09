[The Injustice Blog] Why does Okorocha think he has the right to put his politics over people’s lives?

January 1, 2018, the sleepy town of Omoku a community in the northern part of Rivers state which also doubles as the local government capital of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area expectedly should be in celebration mood on the first day of the new year, however the community and the state in general was thrown into mourning as suspected cultists made a daring attack on new year eve and claimed twenty three souls after their evil mission.

The state Governor reacted promptly by placing a bounty on the suspected killers while at the same time engaging security agencies to get to the root of the evil attack, few days later Don Wanny an “ex millitant” was killed by the Nigerian Army as investigations shows he was the mastermind of the attack.

The government after recovering his corpse from the Nigerian Army demolished his mansion and once again placed bounty on the remaining members of his gang who were said to be on the run.

While Nigerians especially Rivers state indigenes are waiting for the arrest of the remaining members of the Don Wanny group, they found their way to Imo state where they were shockingly granted Amnesty by the state Governor Rochas Okorocha on Monday February 5,2018 at a ceremony held at the state heroes square Owerri.

According to Okorocha “You could recall that three weeks ago the notorious kingpin Don Wanny was killed and most of these boys are his colleagues and generals in the bush. Today, we are gladdened that the lives of these boys have not been left in the hands of the Military and Police who would have wasted them but today they are been reintegrated into our society to become good citizens.”

This decision by Okorocha which is sad and barbaric at the same time was an action carried out in bad faith as Okorocha had a fore knowledge that security agencies are on the look for the remaining members of Don Wanny gang but he rather chose to look the other way round to score cheap political points.

This has once again questioned the quality of individuals we elect as leaders in our clime. What Okorocha did is a grand endorsement of criminality. The Don Wanny boys deserves to be handed over to the relevant security agencies, they don’t deserve amnesty.

The memories of the dead need justice, not amnesty!