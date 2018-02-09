Today’s Noisemakers: Uncle Sola, Aisha Buhari, Adekunle Gold and the advice on how to sustain a marriage

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Uncle Sola

But temptations come, even when the person is prayerful. Remember Job?

2. Aisha Buhari

Just like when she posted videos of Senators attacking her husband, the president, the First lady has posted a story of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde, who said, only 20 per cent of policemen are engaged in protecting lives and ensuring peace in the country.

Repost @oaktvonline 80% of Nigerian police officers provide personal security for ‘prominent people’, AIG laments . The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde, says only 20 per cent of policemen are engaged in protecting lives and ensuring peace in the country. “The remaining 80 per cent are just busy providing personal security to some `prominent people’ on guard duties. Mr. Akintunde said this on Thursday while addressing officers and men of the Police Headquarters in Bayelsa, during his tour. He decried the situation where some prominent people in the society seek more than 30 policemen to protect them, while the bulk of work for the members of the force rest on protecting the masses. “Every big man wants personal security, they want a number of policemen to come and secure them and their family members, instead of supporting the police to work and ensure a safer environment. “Honourable members want police security, even Reverend Fathers, Bishops now want police security, so the remaining 20 per cent police the whole country. “If we can redistribute policemen from some government formations and deploy them to work .

3. Sydney Icon

The governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello went after Catholic Bishops for asking President Buhari to act more like a father but, the governor received a backlash for that.

4. Adekunle Gold

The singer does not seem happy with this year’s Big Brother Africa housemates.

Some replies:

5. Shaykh Azhar

Hmmm… the spouse might misinterprete it though.

Some replies:

6. Joe Abah

The Doctor has reacted to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s announcement that the government is ready to consider state police, as the Force cannot be effectively controlled from Aso Rock.

Some replies:

7. Bukola Saraki

The Senate President mourns veteran journalist, author and media manager, Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed.

He died at his residence in Kaduna at about 10:47 p.m. at the age of 74 after a protracted illness.

