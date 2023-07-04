Inspire Africa Conference To Bring Product Experts, Leaders, Coaches, and Tech Founders Together

Innovate Africa Foundation, in collaboration with the Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG) and WorkNigeria, is set to host Africa’s largest tech product conference from the 18th to the 21st of September, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre.

Tagged the Inspire Africa Conference, the four-day-long event is designed to provide the African product community with the hands-on training and expert advice needed to both commence careers in the product industry and upskill.

“Our aim is to establish and grow the African product community into a bigger and stronger force than ever. We have carefully curated every session to enable participants derive maximum benefit from the conference. The speakers are decidedly the best in the industry and we are confident that you won’t find them all in one place, at one time, anywhere else in the world,” says Rebecca King, Innovate Africa Foundation’s representative.

Having also hosted a product talk tour across Africa in cities like Accra, Kigali, Nairobi, and Cape Town, the event will feature industry experts such as Christian Idiodi, Marty Cagan, Lea Hickman, Chris Jones, Martina Lauchengco, and Jon Moore — the 6 Silicon Valley Product Group (SVGP) partners. The partners who, through the instrumentality of their books — ‘Inspired’, ‘Empowered’ and ‘Loved’ — revealed the techniques the best global companies use to create products customers love. They will offer their world-renowned INSPIRED and EMPOWERED workshops during Inspire Africa Conference – for the first time in Africa. All six partners will be live at the program, coaching, training, and advising attendees to help further build products in Africa, for Africa.

In addition to the intensive workshops, the conference will offer networking opportunities for participants to connect with other product experts, enthusiasts, venture capitalists, and experienced advisors. This will no doubt facilitate valuable connections and open doors to potential collaborations and funding opportunities.

WorkNigeria, one of the leading sponsors of the Inspire Africa Conference will enhance participants’ career prospects by offering career preparation services. They will provide resume reviews to ensure attendees have well-crafted professional resumes that effectively highlight their skills and experience. Additionally, job interview training will be offered to sharpen participants’ interview skills and prepare them for the competitive job market. WorkNigeria also recognizes the importance of a professional image and provides free headshots to help participants project a polished appearance. WorkNigeria’s commitment to long-term impact and growth in Africa’s product industry is evident through its support beyond the conference sessions.

“By 2030, Africa is projected to have the largest working population in the world. That’s a lot of people ready and willing to work together towards a common goal,” remarked Christian Idiodi, the Founder of WorkNigeria. “The key for us is providing them with the skills and capital they need to be successful and that is what the Inspire Africa Conference seeks to do. We want to ensure that Africa is primed and ready to capitalize on the incredible tenacity and skillsets of our working population to change the world!”

With over 2000 product professionals, 30+ global product leaders and coaches, and 100+ African Tech Founders projected to attend; the Inspire Africa Conference is set to grow and establish Africa’s product industry. Participants can register for this career-transforming program on the Inspire Africa Conference website.