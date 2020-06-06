Is it possible to live and survive, earning 30K in Lagos?

A few years ago (Many few years ago, in fact), 30,000 Naira may have sounded like a big deal and anyone with 30K could probably say they have a lot. In this time and age, however, 30K is not something that would excite someone as a very large amount of money, talk more of earning it monthly as a salary.

On Twitter, 30K in Lagos is trending, and this is one trend that Lagosians and Nigerians alike are using to tell the world just how little in value, the Nigerian currency is when compared to other currencies of the world.

Most people earning 30k in Lagos are not living They are merely existing — Rommy (@rommy_idgaff) June 6, 2020

This trend is followed after some influencers incited that it is possible to survive Lagos on a 30,000 Naira salary if only one can plan well and budget based on priority. However, people on Twitter streets are not having it as many has expressed with power that it is just not possible to survive Lagos for all it is, with just N30,000.

They pointed out that there are certain things alone that will ensure that the money doesn’t go as far as it is supposed to go.

Living on 30k in Lagos

You lots must be jokers — Owolafe Ehijie Godstime💧 (@Ehijezy) June 6, 2020

Earn 30k in Lagos, and the whole 30k will all go to tfare. You will be doing 9-5 at work, giving in about 4-6 to traffic all for lagos bus drivers. Where is the 30k comfort, because there is no take home salary with earning 30k in lagos. — Chi. Chi. Chikito (@KyyKaah) June 6, 2020

There is no way you earn 30k in Lagos and you'll live comfortably, no one I repeat no one. No aspire to maguire to set fire on Sahara will make the person fee comfortable — Edo-Wizard 👺 (@davidoghe) June 6, 2020

Your lifestyle when you earn 30k Naira

Especially 30k in Lagos ★☆☆☆☆ — King 👑👑 (@Adebowqle) June 6, 2020

30k Naira per month and be comfortable in Nigeria today is Cap in all dimensions. There are people that earn even less and still survive but comfortable is not the word. Stop Serial Capping! — Beef (@Alayonimiii) June 6, 2020

It depends on your location bros…..collect 30k in lagos and spend all on tfare — Samson (@AKINTAYO10) June 6, 2020

I was explaining this to a friend just now but she keeps going back to the "cut your coat according to your size" argument but having been at that point myself, there is no coat to cut mbok. Max is knickers. — The Mayor of Lagos (@TheMayorOfLagos) June 6, 2020

As it appears, many Twitter users pointed out that it is not possible to live a comfortable life with a salary as small as 30K. Other Twitter users, however, said that the comfort may not be there, but that it is entirely possible to survive Lagos with that amount. Transportation, as it appears, seems to be a concern for a lot of people who were on this trend as they also called on the government to make comfortable and affordable transport solutions for Lagosians.

Some Twitter users went further to breakdown some budgeting ideas for people who may be earning salaries in that range as they also pointed out that it may not work for everyone.

You can be comfortable earning 30k in Lagos if;

1. You don't spend more than 150 to work daily.

2. Rent is 100k or below annually.

3. You sometimes get free food from ur neighbors or parent.

4. You dont go to club or drink constantly.

5. You watch gotv instead of dstv. — Ademilola (@odemobola) June 6, 2020

You cannot earn 30k in Lagos and live comfortably.

I said what I said. Except your parents are very rich, and you’re being driven to work, you have food prepared by a chef, and they help you with small allowance here and there.

That makes the 30k a token for leaving the house. https://t.co/G4R7ETvlzU — Adonye of Lagos *🙅🏾‍♂️ (@TheRealAdonye) June 6, 2020

There was a thin line between people who think it is very possible to live on that amount and those who thought differently and that is the idea of doing things based on what one earns. They pointed out that some people who earn so much still struggle with debts and if people can understand their needs based on their salaries, then it is possible.

Can you be earning 30k in Lagos and not get frustrated? The answer is No…except you are living on the lagoon in makoko or oworosoki or in a slum… transport alone going out of your house to any place in lagos is nothing less than 400naira, feeding per day is 400naira — Israel Alademomi (@menty24) June 6, 2020

Some Twitter users express that it is even unthinkable to suggest that anyone earn that amount of money in Lagos as they also shared, in detail, just how hard it can be living in Lagos.