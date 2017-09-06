Isoken retains the top position on our top 10 film countdown

Jadesola Osiberu’s Isoken retains its number one spot on the YNaija film ranking for this month. Despite a few new releases since its June 2017 debut, the movie is a beautifully developed masterpiece. Isoken hit the cinemas on June 16th and has since then garnered a lot of viewing and positive reviews from movie buffs.

Bariga Sugar was a short film set in the mid-90s Lagos detailing the struggles of low-class Lagos and how people struggle to make ends meet. Originally released in February 2017, the film has been making the rounds on social media again and is intensely important for the culture.

My Wife and I, Banana Island Ghost and Picture Perfect are other new entrants into our list. They are however mid table films.

Alakada Reloaded moved from the number 6 position on our list to the 9th and the Blogger’s Wife ends up as number 10.

See full ranking below:

MovieDate ReleasedRank This MonthRank Last Month
IsokenJune 201711
Bariga SugarFebruary 20172New Entry
Picture PerfectJuly 20173New Entry
The Wedding PartyDecember 201642
Banana Island GhostAugust 20175New Entry
My Wife And IAugust 20176New Entry
Slow CountryMay 201775
10 Days in Sun CityJune 201787
Alakada ReloadedMay 201796
Blogger's WifeFebruary 2017108

See past rankings here.

*The YNaija Ranking is a perception index determined by a variety of factors including Box Office Returns, Critical Reception, Audience Reception, and Visibility/Influence.

