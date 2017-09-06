Isoken retains the top position on our top 10 film countdown

Jadesola Osiberu’s Isoken retains its number one spot on the YNaija film ranking for this month. Despite a few new releases since its June 2017 debut, the movie is a beautifully developed masterpiece. Isoken hit the cinemas on June 16th and has since then garnered a lot of viewing and positive reviews from movie buffs.

Bariga Sugar was a short film set in the mid-90s Lagos detailing the struggles of low-class Lagos and how people struggle to make ends meet. Originally released in February 2017, the film has been making the rounds on social media again and is intensely important for the culture.

My Wife and I, Banana Island Ghost and Picture Perfect are other new entrants into our list. They are however mid table films.

Alakada Reloaded moved from the number 6 position on our list to the 9th and the Blogger’s Wife ends up as number 10.

See full ranking below:

Movie Date Released Rank This Month Rank Last Month Isoken June 2017 1 1 Bariga Sugar February 2017 2 New Entry Picture Perfect July 2017 3 New Entry The Wedding Party December 2016 4 2 Banana Island Ghost August 2017 5 New Entry My Wife And I August 2017 6 New Entry Slow Country May 2017 7 5 10 Days in Sun City June 2017 8 7 Alakada Reloaded May 2017 9 6 Blogger's Wife February 2017 10 8

*The YNaija Ranking is a perception index determined by a variety of factors including Box Office Returns, Critical Reception, Audience Reception, and Visibility/Influence.