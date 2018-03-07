Jim Ovia pledges ₦250 million to the Lagos state security trust fund

The Founder/Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, on Tuesday re-affirmed his support to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund by pledging an additional 150 percent of previous donations to the Trust Fund. He made the announcement on behalf of Zenith Bank Board of Directors during the recently-concluded parley with the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on 6 March 2018 at the Lagos Means Business forum at Eko Hotels & Suites.

Mr. Ovia commended the Government of Lagos under Governor Ambode, for encouraging enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State, particularly pointing out the remarkable improvement in security across the state. According to Mr. Ovia, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund has become a model for other states across the federation. He thus encouraged other private sector stakeholders to increase their contribution in funding the security initiative.

While stating the nature of security in Lagos State, Mr. Ovia lauded the leadership style of Governor Ambode, likening the state to an incorporated enterprise being so efficiently run by its Chief Executive Officer, in this case, Executive Governor Ambode.

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund was established on 3 September 2007 by the Lagos State Government as a public-private partnership for the improvement of security in Lagos State. Since its inception, Zenith Bank Plc has made contributions amounting to cumulative total of ₦650 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

See above video excerpts from the Lagos Means Business discussion: