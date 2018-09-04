Jim Ovia to launch new book, ‘Africa Rise and Shine,’ September 17

The Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, will on September 17, 2018, in Lagos, present his much-awaited new book, Africa Rise and Shine: How a Nigerian Entrepreneur from Humble Beginnings Grew a Business to $16 billion.

The book, published by Forbes Books and with forward by Richard Branson of VIRGIN, Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, David Applefield of Financial Times, Dominic Barton of McKinsey & Company and Matt Lilley of Prudential Africa, tells the story of Ovia’s business and banking success, and how he was able to create one of Africa’s largest banks.

Spanning decades of both world and Nigerian history, Africa Rise and Shine delves deep into the events that led to Ovia’s triumph.

Drawing upon his educational experiences and relentless determination, Ovia was able to overcome every hurdle that stood in the way of his bank becoming the national icon that it is today.

Africa Rise and Shine outlines the tough, yet necessary business decisions that were essential to Zenith’s prolonged success and is filled with valuable takeaways for every businessperson.

The book, according to Amazon, is a useful lesson tool for those who want to learn from one of the best in banking, what it takes to truly be successful.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor September 4, 2018

Dotain Asfawosen emerges as Fews Next Face Africa 2018

After months of anticipation and preparation, Few Model Management and IMG Models concluded their model scouting competition on Monday, 3rd ...

Sponsor September 4, 2018

Osinbajo, Ambode, Moghalu to speak at the 2018 Ambassadors Summit

The Ambassadors Summit group will on Saturday, the 8th of September, 2018, be hosting over 5,000 Nigerians, working professionals, entrepreneurs, ...

Sponsor September 1, 2018

Access WhatsApp Banking now live; +234 9090 901 901 – Start now

The days of brick and mortar banking are fast becoming a thing of the past as Nigeria’s leading financial institution, ...

Sponsor August 30, 2018

Hygeia HMO is Nigeria’s HMO brand of the year

Offers affordable healthcare plans for individuals and small businesses Hygeia HMO has been announced as the 2018 winner of the ...

Sponsor August 29, 2018

The West African Gaming Expo 2018 is the blockbuster you don’t want to miss

West African Gaming Expo (WAGE ) is back for the fifth year running, and this year is set to be ...

Sponsor August 28, 2018

Jim Ovia’s new book, “Africa Rise and Shine” selling on Jumia and Konga is one you should read

The much-awaited book, Africa Rise and Shine by the Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia is now available on Jumia and Konga. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail