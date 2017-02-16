Joel Ighalo: Valentine and the blessings of recession [NEXT]

by Joel Ighalo

If you could cast your mind back to the “Fe-Buhari” mantra and the 2015 General Election in Nigeria when the former administration thought it fit to postpone the ballot exercise citing security concerns, then bring it back to the reality of today, you will only agree with me that, indeed, a lot has happened; many waters have passed under the bridge. Thankfully, lovers were able to celebrate love without having to venture out to exercise their civic obligation. And “Fe-Buhari” thereafter became “March for Buhari.” It would seem that in whatever month the election fell in, there would be a unique mantra to follow suit.

This year 2017 has been eventful so far. There is a recession. Even the primary school pupil on the street can tell you what it means. It is not just a word bandied here and there on the television. Prices of basic commodities continue to rise. Many a guardian have summoned their wards from the University and read the riot act to them: One has just got to be frugal. An undergraduate who is still dependent on his parents for monetary token might not find it easy to spend cash on drinks, parties, relationships et al. Indeed, there is a recession.

Yet Valentine Day comes with its obligations. Love is to be professed, the flame of relationships rekindled and cash expended! The replies of my friends and acquaintances on how they intended to celebrate the Valentine with their loved ones paint a funny tale. Marcus, who is a student of the Nigerian Law School, Yenegoa Campus, woke up in the morning to find that a list had been put up on the notice board in the female hostel. It read: List of Players to Stay Away from in this Valentine. Now, his crush has deserted him. Although he feels sorry that he would wake up on Val’s Day with the reality weighing on his mind that he is single again, on a brighter note, he has sealed a gaping hole in his purse and does not wish to tear it open, not anytime soon.

Fisayo swears she has never celebrated Valentine ever since she became a young adult. According to her, they always break up with her even if it is a day before Valentine. James has decided not to bother with exchanging gifts with anybody because he is tired of receiving underwear. It goes on and on.

I daresay it is possible for Valentine to toll the death knell on a relationship. Bayo was desirous of giving his girlfriend, Moderayo a treat on Valentine’s Day. They had planned to see a movie. They were making their way towards the bus stop when a Toyota Venza pulled up beside them. The glass rolled down, and the man on the wheels poked his head outside.

“Hello Bae.” He hailed the girl. “Are you going my way?”

“I am going to Filmhouse.”

“Oh really. Why don’t you hop in?”

To the chagrin of Bayo, Moderayo heeded the invitation and swung open the door of the car. He made to board the car but the door closed in his face. He was obviously not invited. Narrating his experience to his friends who could barely sit still because they roared with laughter, he said he was incensed when the driver waved at him and quipped, “one love, bro,” before driving away. Such oppression!

“I am breaking up with her.” He declared.

“Never mind, she has done that already.”

Marcus would eventually intimate me as to what went down on his campus in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A student who went out, seemingly to a Valentine party, returned, tipsy and reeking of alcohol. The school rule stipulates that everyone should be on the campus before 12 AM. This student had breached this rule by over two hours. When the night watchman questioned him, he began to rail at them, “Let me in. I am a married man with children.” When he became unruly, the night watchmen telephoned the police. They came and whisked him off to detention. Marcus said the school authority was angry that some students had taken its liberality for granted, even a lawyer-in-equity could not observe the rule because of the heady spirit of Valentine. Who would blame anyone when Timaya was performing?

However, young adults are now sobering up to the challenging realities of the time in my little world. Consequently, things which used to matter to them have lost their appeal. They would rather devote quality time and attention to their studies in the hope of graduating with an employable degree. After all, it is now possible for students to graduate with a 5.0 CGPA. When they secure a profitable job, there will be much money to spend for the sake of Valentine.

Joel Eghosa Ighalo is an International Law student, Historian, Reader and a Nigerian dedicated towards the maximisation of the country’s potentialities. He tweets @_empighalo