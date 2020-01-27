John Legend at ThisDay’s 25th anniversary, Soundcity MVP Awards | Here are the top 5 events we loved in January

January is the ghetto, things are slow and the month is taking forever to end. It is what we deserve for the high-octane activities that was squeezed into December. Detty December! Not so detty now since you are broke and irrelevant. Nevertheless, some events are still popping and here are the ones we loved this month.

1. Zanku to the World concert

Zlatan’s ‘Zanku to the World’ concert held at the New Afrikan Shrine and, if anything, it was a perfect opportunity for Tiwa Savage to showcase her new chic haircut while performing Shotan. We love to see it.

2. Ada the Country stage musical

Produced and Directed by the multi-award winning producer-cum-actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Ada the Country is a story of survival of a young woman who loses everything there could be in a single event of fire outbreak but her will to overcome. The musical held at the Muson Centre, and here are the moments we:

3. Soundcity MVP Awards

This year’s SoundCity MVP Awards started…diabolically late…so much so that it felt like a coven for witches. JoeBoy, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Burna Boy, DJ Cuppy were awards recipients but most significantly, founders of Red Media Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams were given a special recognition for community and social-cultural development. Cheers.

4. ThisDay At 25

Marking its 25th anniversary and the introduction of global streaming service Arise Play, ThisDay Newspapers flew in Grammy winner John Legend, whose presence in Lagos was so low-key that no one knew he was in town until much later. Asa also performed. The event was a grand affair – celebrities turned out wearing their very best and awards were given to trailblazers in various industries.

5. Sir Lucian Grainage’s 2020 Artist Showcase

Universal Music Group’s CEO/Chairman, Sir Lucian Grainge hosted the annual Artist Showcase on the Saturday of the Grammy weekend to celebrate the industry’s biggest accomplishments of the past year.

Pop star Tiwa Savage performed a medley of her hit songs at the event, which was attended by Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Mandy Moore, Maggie Rogers, DaBaby and more.