Angelique Kidjo dedicates Grammy win to Burna Boy, Bolt introduces tricycle to Uyo – Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Legendary singer, Angelique Kidjo on Sunday night beat Burna Boy and a host of others to win the Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards that held in Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Angelique Kidjo didn’t only just receive the award but graciously dedicated it to Burna Boy in recognition of the hard work the Nigerian artiste put in over the last year.

29 dead, 195 infected as Lassa fever spreads to 11 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the casualty figure in the recent Lassa fever outbreak across the country as it activated a National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate response activities on Saturday January 25.

NCDC DG, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths were reported in 11 states as of January 24. Two Kano health workers were also confirmed dead in the recent outbreak in which 89% of the confirmed cases are from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi.

Netflix’s first original African series ‘Queen Sono’ comes out this February

Netflix had first announced back in 2018 that it will order more original African content to its slate of programming. One of those shows is Queen Sono, a spy dramedy starring South African actress Pearl Thusi, who will play “a highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face challenging relationships in personal life.”

Queen Sono arrives Netflix February 28.

Bolt introduces tricycle in Uyo

Bolt, the leading on-demand transportation platform in Europe and Africa, yesterday introduced tricycle hailing service in Uyo. It is the first alternative vehicle category besides cars that Bolt has launched in West Africa.

We are not a rubber stamp National Assembly – Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President has again dismissed claim of leading a rubber stamp legislature. The senate leader who spoke to newsmen after a surprise belated birthday presentation by his North East Support Group at the Dutse Airport in Jigawa State while on his way to his Yobe North Senatorial District in Yobe State, stated that the ninth senate is greatly misunderstood.