From the bestselling cinema movies to the low selling ones, Nollywood movies have always been accused of bad storylines. And this is what stands Just Before I Do out. A movie with a unique storyline, plot twist, suspense and effective characterization, it’s a yard apart from the regular Nollywood movie because of course, it has in demand actress Shaffy Bello.

When a conniving mother in law becomes the brain behind all the mayhem an unmarried couple experience, leaving no trace whatsoever. “One of the core reasons why we decided to make this movie was because it was different from everything else in the market.” filmmaker Omilani Oluyinka said in an interview with Broadway TV. “From the get-go we knew the story was different but we also knew that wasn’t enough, we had to interpret the story accurately. I am glad we were able to do that and I can’t wait for you to see the movie and hear your own thoughts concerning it.”

Omilani Oluyinka has been directing stage plays at Muson Center and other locations across the country decided to go beyond stage and move into the film landscape with this new blockbuster. Having directed many stage plays with limited audience, it became imperative that to reach a larger base with a message, the screen is the way to go. The romantic drama stars some of the brightest in Nollywood like Judith Audu, Omowunmi Dada, Prince Jide Kosoko, Eddie Watson, Kalu Ikeagwu, Shaffy Bello, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka) and Omilani Oluyinka himself amongst others.

The movie premieres in cinemas on April 13. Check out the trailer below.