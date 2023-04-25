Kanaga Jnr receives Brand New Benz, ₦‎4.7m, and 56 gift boxes from fans on 24th birthday

Big Brother Titans housemate, Kanaga Jnr recently turned 24 on April 24th, and his fans went all out to celebrate his birthday in the most unforgettable way possible.

Kanagaforce, the dedicated supporters of the reality star, came through with a series of jaw-dropping surprises that left everyone in awe. They were determined to make their idol feel loved and appreciated, and they certainly did not disappoint.

On Kanaga’s fan page, there were tons of posts and pictures that captured the epic moment he received his birthday presents. But one particular moment stood out. Kanaga was surprised with a luxurious Benz c300, complete with a full tank of gas and all the necessary paperwork. And guess what? The car was decorated with a huge red ribbon, making it the perfect birthday gift.

As if the car wasn’t enough, Kanaga’s fans also gifted him with 56 gift boxes, each filled with exquisite perfumes, a coveted PS5 gaming console, a sleek MacBook Pro, designer shoes, and clothes, as well as luxurious skincare products. These guys went all out to ensure their fave had the best birthday ever.

Complete List of gifts for Kanaga Jnr’s 24th Birthday

The outpouring of generosity from Kanaga’s fans left him feeling overwhelmed and grateful for their unwavering support. We can only imagine how he felt when the blindfold was removed, and he saw the luxurious Benz and all the other amazing gifts.

