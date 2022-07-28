Kano school proprietor, sentenced to death by hanging over the alleged killing of Hanifa

Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School and the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder of 5-year-old schoolgirl Hanifa Abubakar, was sentenced to death by hanging by the Kano State High Court on Thursday.

Justice Usman Na’abba, the presiding judge, issued the order while delivering his decision on Thursday.

Tanko was also found guilty on all four counts against him and sentenced to five years in jail by Justice Na’abba.

The Kano State government brought Abdulmalik (Proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School) and his accomplices, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin, before the court on five count accusations bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement, and culpable homicide in violation of sections 97, 274, 277, and 221 of the penal code.

The second defendant, Hashim Ishyaku, was likewise given death by hanging and a four-year prison term by the judge, Justice Na’abba (2 years each for conspiracy and concealment).

Until her death, Hanifa was a pupil of Noble Kids Comprehensive College – a school located in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana in Tudun Murtala Quarters in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

She was abducted by Mr. Tanko who demanded ransom from her parents and was reported to have killed her in December last year.

