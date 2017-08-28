Kendrick Lamar sweeps 6 awards | Here’s the full list of winners at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at the The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday.

The event which was hosted by singer, Katty Perry saw performances from Kendrick Lamar and Miley Cyrus, a political rant from Paris Jackson, a powerful speech by Pink, among other things.

This is the full list of winners from the award;

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) — WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

Song of Summer

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber – “Despacito (Remix)”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo – “OMG”

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO Tour Llif3” — WINNER

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records) — WINNER

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

Best New Artist

Khalid (RCA Records) — WINNER

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels” (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records) — WINNER

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better” (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) — WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” (RCA Records)

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) — WINNER

Big Sean – “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope) — WINNER

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – “My Way” (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water” (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

Best Rock

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace” (Island)

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records) — WINNER

Green Day – “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters – “Run” (RCA Records)

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Race & LGBTQ) (Def Jam) — WINNER

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Immigration) (Atlantic Records) — WINNER

Big Sean – “Light” (Race) (Def Jam) — WINNER

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Body image) (Def Jam) — WINNER

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” (Environment) — WINNER

John Legend – “Surefire” (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate) (Columbia Records) — WINNER

Best Cinematography;

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham) — WINNER

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now or Never” (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies) — WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)(Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves) — WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall) — WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins) — WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future – “Mask Off” (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini) — WINNER

Lorde – “Green Light” (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)