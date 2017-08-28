FG’s plan to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu is a clear case of double standard – Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere on Sunday said the Federal Government was being biased in handling the case of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnmadi Kanu.

Afenifere’s publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin said the government has refused to arrest northern youth who issued a quit notice, but planning to arrest Kanu.

It said Kanu’s re-arrest would overheat the polity.

Odumakin said, “The idea of re-arresting Kanu will overheat the polity, more so when youths in the north that issued a notice to quit were not arrested. Even after the Kaduna State Governor and the Vice President ordered their arrest, the police did nothing.

“The Minister of Internal Affairs said the youths were not arrested because they claimed they were misquoted, but a few days ago, the youths in the presence of some governors withdrew the order.”

Afenifere urged the government to shun double standards and evenly apply the law equally in all situations.

The group said, “The government is giving the impression that what is red line for someone from a particular region is green line for someone in another part of the country; I think it is better the government engaged to bring down the tension rather than strong-arm tactics that would overheat the polity.”

“There is a clear double standard and that is not good for inclusiveness. What the government should do is ensure even application of the law and engage more youths more rather indulge in sabre-rattling,” Afenifere said.