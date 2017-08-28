Bodies of sailors missing on USS John S. McCain recovered

Bodies of all 10 sailors who went missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore have been recovered, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said Monday.

The McCain, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, and a Liberian-flagged oil tanker more than three times its size collided before dawn near the entrance to the Strait of Malacca on August 21.

The bodies were all recovered from within the destroyer which was badly damaged.

A spokesman for the Japan-based 7th Fleet said, “The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.”

Adm. Scott Swift, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited the 7th Fleet last week during the change of command.

“In the wake of two tragic collisions, our hearts may be broken but our will remains strong,” Swift wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Pacific Fleet has faced adversity before in our history, and no matter the challenge, we have overcome it.”