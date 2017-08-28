Pink’s acceptance speech, Katy Perry’s Game of Thrones joke | Here are the top MTV #VMA moments

We promise that none of the biggest moments at the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards trumps that super awkward moment in 2009 when Kanye West jumped on stage to grab the mic from Taylor Swift while she received her Best Female Video award. Kanye said, “Taylor, I’m really happy for you, and I’ma let you finish… but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.” The world literally stopped!

We didn’t have any of such crazy drama last night but there were some real moments where real issues that affect the world today were briefly addressed and we’re glad the MTV VMAs provided itself a platform for those conversations to thrive.

From the music, the winners, the red carpet and the speeches, here are five biggest moments from the 2017 MTV VMAs that held at The Forum, Inglewood last night:

Taylor Swift’s exclusive premiere of her new video: Although Taylor was not physically present at the event, her music video “Look What You Made Me Do” made an epic and forceful debut last night. The video opened with a terrifying graveyard scene that showed Taylor as a zombie and went on to numerous shots of her in separate, unique looks. The video made references to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and yes, our favourite line was from all of it was, “I’m sorry the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! Cause she’s dead”. Two lessons: Here’s how to premiere a new video and here’s how to come back after three years.

Watch ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ here:

2. Pink teaches self-love in her acceptance speech: After a rousing back-to-back performance of some of her hit songs, Pink was invited on stage to receive her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award from Ellen DeGeneres who spoke highly of her pal and explained why Cher could not present the award as planned.

While receiving the award, Pink who attended the ceremony with her husband and 6-year-old begged to tell a short story that left us in tears. She told of how her daughter once said to her, “I am the ugliest girl I know. I look like a boy with long hair”.

Pink said she responded by creating a PowerPoint presentation of “androgynous rock stars who live their truth”. She added photos of Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Elton John, Prince, George Michael, Freddie Mercury etc. She told her daughter of how she had faced a similar fate yet still sold out arenas. “Baby, girl, we don’t change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl”, Pink said.

3. How Fifth Harmony said goodbye to Camila Cabello: This moment counts for the shadiest of the night and we will be talking about it for a very long time. The group of four publicly and might we say, officially ditched their fifth member, Camila Cabello while they performed on the VMA stage.

Watch:

i will always support Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony but the truth is that 5H really shade Camila and right now i'm really angry pic.twitter.com/QpQx9uIqyF — unicorn (@cubanpowers) August 28, 2017

4. Kendrick Lamar set FIRE to the stage: And we mean that LITERALLY! The rapper opened the show with a medley of ‘DNA’ and ‘Humble’ and brought fire, flames and Kung Fu fighters on stage/

He later walked away with 6 awards, the biggest number of the night.

5. Katy Perry’s impersonation of Khaleesi: Most of us certainly do not find this funny and consider it disrespectful especially because the final episode in this season of Game of Thrones ran simultaneously with the VMAs. To be frank, it was the worst of Perry’s attempts at making jokes while she hosted the show.

Perry was dressed in a robe just as Daenerys Targaryen’s, a white wig and her dog was in a costume that intended to portray him as a dragon, a tiny one. Too blehh for more words!!!