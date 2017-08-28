Strike: ‘ASUU, FG to meet again this week’

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may meet with the Federal Government this week over the ongoing strike, Punch reports.

It was gathered that the meeting would allow the union present its position on the offers made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige at an earlier meeting.

The FG had offered to pay N23bn and a monthly payment of N1.5bn pending the outcome of the forensic audit being carried out by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the newspaper, a source said the union met on Saturday at the University of Abuja, to discuss on whether to suspend the strike.

The source said, “The ASUU meeting which held last Saturday at UniAbuja discussed the offers made by the government and whether the strike should be called off on the basis of the offers made by the government.

“It was decided that ASUU might seek an audience with the government this week to negotiate further concessions before the strike is called off.”