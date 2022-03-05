LASG vows to investigate cheerful fuel-giver but what’s the motive?

Don’t you just wonder what motivates some actions? Like…sit in one corner and ask such questions as: “What is the (evil) spirit that led you to do this? Because it cannot be real or oju lasan lasan, as the Yorubas would say. You cry doing this, many times.

To help your inquisition, you may not get any definite response. You will be left in the open like a dry pant begging to be taken back in. This is because some actions are inexplicable or mysterious.

A video, and picture, has hit social media. It is a souvenir shared at a party. Your best bet would have an iPhone 13 because that itself is an intentional step at drawing attention and making people sit and wonder.

This time, it is fuel, petrol, or premium motor spirit as you wish to call, shared as a souvenir at a party. In a viral video, the party guests were handed litres of petrol at the “Erelu Okin Installation Foundation Party,” according to the sticker.

It was a coronation party of one fashion stylist, as the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta.

This is as Nigerians have been struggling every day for the past weeks trying to get fuel. The fuel-philanthropist must have thought to ‘ease the pain’ of fuel-longing Nigerians as a Samaritan would do.

No be her fault! Momodu, from Oshodi

But, why not? Despite promises from the federal government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, the fuel crisis has persisted with black marketers having a field day, and a litre of fuel selling as high as ₦300 to ₦500, as against the approved price of ₦165 per litre.

Why fuel was distributed at that party?

Let us do a list.

Some Nigerians cannot exactly differentiate between ‘cruise’ and dangerous adventure.

The celebrant and fellow organisers, including the attendees, do not know that fuel is flammable, and anything could have lit the whole party.

The celebrant’s advisers and friends must have mentioned that Nigerians are tired of collecting buckets, and indomie, and soap and fancy nylon bags as souvenir.

Nigerians like to make assumptions. In this case, that because fuel is scarce, it is the most needed commodity.

Taking to her Instagram page, on Saturday, the celebrant apologised for her action which she described as ‘momentary indiscretion.’

Ogbolu wrote: “I want to use this medium to apologise for the momentary indiscretion of bringing fuel souvenirs into the hall.

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms.”

LASG rushes to the spilling hose

The state government in a reaction on Saturday through the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said the development will be investigated.

He pointed out that having jerrycans of petrol as souvenirs is a dangerous development that contradicts safety standards and is capable of causing harm to lives and property.

Omotosho added that “all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.”

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration,” the statement reads.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.”