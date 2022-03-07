Many 2023 aspirants should have been in jail — Obasanjo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Charges against Kyari not meant to scuttle extradition, says NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said supercop Abba Kyari, arrested for suspected drug trafficking, has not been paraded because it is not the custom of the agency.

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, in a Twitter post, debunked speculations that the charges against Kyari, who will be arraigned today, were meant to scuttle extradition efforts against the suspended police officer, as they had been filed since February 28, 2022.

Please note that the charges against Abba Kyari and 6 others were filed by @ndlea_nigeria since Monday 28th February 2022, the case since assigned to a judge with arraignment fixed for Monday 7th March at FHC 8 Abuja — Femi Babafemi (@FemiBabafemi) March 3, 2022

Singer, Etcetera, releases new song, after 12 years

After a 12 years break from the music scene, singer, Etcetera Ejikeme has returned with a new track entitled, ‘Still Believe.’

The single, Etcetera said, expresses all the excitement of someone who is back doing what he loves.

Many 2023 aspirants should have been in jail — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Saturday argued that, if the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had done their jobs properly with the support of the judiciary, many politicians aspiring for political positions and their supporters should have been jailed.

He said, “I cast a cursory look at some of the people running around and those for whom people are running around. If EFCC and ICPC will have done their jobs properly and been supported adequately by the judiciary, most of them would be in jail. Any person who has no integrity in small things cannot have integrity in big things. Fixing Nigeria must begin on the principles of nation-building, not necessarily on emotion, sentiments, euphoria, ignorance, incompetence, ethnicity, nepotism, bigotry, sectionalism, regionalism, religion or class.”

Read also: LASG vows to investigate cheerful fuel-giver but what’s the motive?

Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 16 others

Saudi Arabia Saturday announced the lift of suspension of direct flights from 17 countries including Nigeria. Other affected countries are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

According to the new policy, citizens visiting the Kingdom will no longer be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine or present PCR test results upon arrival in the holy land. However, the new directive compels all new travellers to Saudi Arabia to secure insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

368 Nigerian students still trapped in Ukraine

About 368 Nigerian students are still trapped in Sumy State University (SumDU), Ukraine.

They are part of the over 800 international students hiding in bunkers at hostel 3 in SumDU.

They said their water supply was disrupted and the city plunged into the darkness since March 3, when bombs destroyed a water plant and power substation serving the northeastern Ukrainian city.