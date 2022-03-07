Top 7 Influencers brands should look out for

Influencers create native ads that tend to resonate quickly with customers and prospects, so they are your content production. The kind of content influencers create can enhance your advertising performance and improve overall conversion.

Influencer marketing harnesses the reach, authenticity and personality of individuals who have built up their own following in a specific niche with a particular target audience.

Remember, it’s quality, not quantity. You could also work with small guns, even though the big guns will get you to the audience faster. To help with your decision, we listed 7 influencers:

Chizi Duru Og Tega Miz Gabbie Rodney Tee Kuro Healthertainer Olayinka Ajala

Chizi Duru

Chizi Duru has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, over 125,000 on TikTok with over 3.4 million likes, and an average of 350,000 views on TikTok. Her Instagram has an average of 15,000 likes. Her content usually involves her family – father and mother – and draws as much attention. She is Nigerian but not in Nigeria. Though, Nigerians form a major part of her audience. She has over 12,000 followers on Facebook and over 567,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Og Tega

Og Tega is the ‘Ade’ character in the ‘Papa Ade’ series by Craze clown. He has over 484,000 followers on Instagram, with an average of 70,000 likes per post. That includes an average of 500 comments for each post he has on Instagram. His page on Facebook has over 1 million followers and a high engagement rate. He is not much of a Twitter user as he has over 4,000 followers on the app. His YouTube page has only over 700 subscribers. But, he is a comedian who is creative enough to take your brand to your intended audience. He also has over 69,000 followers on TikTok.

Miz Gabbie

Gabriel Omozele, the Nigerian online comic, known as Flora 22 or Miz Gabbie, has over 257,000 followers on Instagram, with an average of 20,000 views and 500 comments per post. She has a YouTube page with over 7,000 subscribers and an average of 10,000 views per video on the page. Her comic videos are usually about her poking into other people’s business, showing the consequences of such actions. She also does comic content on customer care relations, acting out as a ‘rude’ agent who will lash out at any and everyone. Miz Gabbie has over 800,000 followers on TikTok.

Rodney

Rodney’s TikTok presence is amazing. Also called the Wisdom Man, Rodney has over 2.6 million followers on TikTok, with over 47 million likes. His Instagram page has over 175,000 followers and an engagement level as much as 20,000 views per post and 700 comments. His YouTube has not hit the high numbers yet in terms of engagement, but it has over 5,000 subscribers. On Facebook, he has over 1,300 followers but that too does not have as much engagement as his accounts on TikTok and Instagram.

Tee Kuro

With over 433,000 followers on TikTok, Tee Kuro has gathered over 3.6 million likes. He started with Instagram and has over 207,000 followers on the app. His engagement shuffles between 22-30,000 views and 1,400 comments on Instagram. His Facebook page has over 600,000 followers, while his Twitter page has 6,800 followers. On YouTube, he has gathered over 145,000 subscribers, and the engagement on his channel shows he is the one to work with.

Healthertainer

Dr Kelechi Okoro focuses on Sexual and Reproductive Health and calls herself a sleep activist – her posts say this better. Her Instagram page has over 183,000 followers with an engagement rate of 50 comments per post. Her Twitter page sees more engagement and has over 80,000 followers.

Olayinka Ajala

Olayinka Ajala has over 122,000 followers on Instagram. She is an actor, a brand influencer and a content creator. She is most active on Instagram, but her TikTok page has over 1,300 followers. Her content is mostly films and clips from films she is either acting or producing and continues to draw more followers through her videos.