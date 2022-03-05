We spoke to 5 people who talked about what they can do with “Ordinary 10k”

When we talk ‘entitlement’ most times, we assume it is men, who will not do the job but think ‘privilege’ should give them the result.

This is the case with men in the corporate world, in business, in politics, among friends, in family settings. Everywhere, really.

But, we hardly talk of women who go all the way wearing their gowns of entitlement like that’s what God said when he created Eve.

“Eve, go ye to Adam. Everything he has should be given to you. You are not to do any work, but enjoy the fruits of Adam’s labour.”

There are women who think they are only born to be pampered and taken care of. There are women who think men exist to worship women, and all they should “bring to the table” is sex. Society may have thought them this. These are the issues but, it takes more than one paragraph to discuss that now.

There are also hardworking women, women of note, spread across all the fields of endeavours changing lives, and society and setting standards. These ones are not in that same mental space. And these are the ones who inspire us.

These inspiring women will not tell you that 10k is ordinary, but that, as much as the value of the naira is low, “ordinary 10k” is a wrong way to describe that amount.

We spoke to five men and a lady about what they can use 10,000 naira for.

What they said

Kola – If I see ordinary 10k, I will use it to fix my phone’s broken screen, then use the rest to buy a pouch.

Emeka – 10k? Make I see am first. If I invest that money in my business, I will buy land in Ikoyi before 2023 elections. Just give me first.

Blessing – I fit cook soup na, hian! We no say everything don coss, but that ordinary 10k fit cook soup wey go last five days for my end.

Chuks – ordinary 10k is ordinary 10k, but it can solve pressing needs like data subscription, DStv, a couple food items. If I had 10k now, I would be renewing my data subscription.

Shuaibu – 10k no ordinary oo. I go send 5k go my mata, use 5k repair my okada wey get plenty problem. Abi, you wan give me the 10k?

Notwithstanding the value of the naira, no amount of money should be trashed.

Imagine that ordinary 10k got into the hands of someone selling buns in a glass case, walking the length and breadth of your area every other day.

Or, the money is given to that woman selling pencils and 20 leaves notebook in front of the school in your area.

There are standards on social media and those ‘standards’ are usually just people who do not know what the word means and have no capacity to meet the set standards.

They could scream all year-long that 10k is not enough for a date, not enough for fare for a visit, not enough for make-up or hair, but they can’t afford using 10,000 naira they earned from legally work to do any of those things.

In fact, you could decide to give out 20k if you see the account of such people.

See reactions from Twitter:

If you work for your money you’d know no money is small. In 2014 I think it was under GEJ, that ordinary 10k was my salary working at this store. And i always feeling like Otedola on pay day cos I could do so much with that money. — Kabiyesi, The King (@ImranSZN) March 5, 2022

I hate people that call money that they don’t have ordinary. If it is ordinary 10k, why are you begging for it?



Feeling entitled with pride 🙄 — JayNaija Blogger (@JaynaijaBlog) March 5, 2022

How can you say Ordinary 10k, the same money you don’t have

that’s the same 10k you begging for, if it’s ordinary, why don’t you have it? it’s the way these broke girls try to broke shame men when they don’t give them money for me. Some ladies really deserve less! — Ijoba 𓃵 💵💰 (@baddest_cash) March 5, 2022