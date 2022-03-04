When private individuals do what politicians use as campaign mantra – the Obinna Gabriel way

2023 is here. Nigerian politicians will write on their chalk boards that roads, and boreholes, and tricycles, and grinding machines, and sewing machines are what Nigerians deserve. Why not though? 62 years after, infrastructure is no where near ongoing. And, mediocrity is the order of the day.

A typical example? The Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been a project of successive governments since 1999, and before. Completion? Use the road.

We can argue that there are actual projects that have neared completion, and others are in the line-up, but, there are too many questions, and too many other underlying issues like failed health and academic projects.

It should not all government too. The private sector should play active parts in the development process. This is why we have Nigerians Obinna Gabriel making intentional efforts to ease the pain of fellow Nigerians.

His story?

“It was the biggest challenge in Ayegbami. I had just arrived as a Corps member 10 months ago. I was told the ‘erosion’ had claimed two kids, businesses closed, inaccessibility to about seven other communities, etc. Overwhelmed with compassion I swore I’d do something about it.

“It was my first NYSC project. I drafted the proposal and wrote to organizations, the commissioner of works and media houses. I brought NTA ILORIN, KWARA TV and SOBI FM for wider reach. Fortunately, my advocacy got to the community’s representative in the House of Reps.

“He reached out to me, then included it in his constituency budget for 2021. Fast forward to today, Ayegbami community’s link road has been fixed. I’m so excited and grateful to God Almighty. It was worth all the stress. @ToyosiGodwin is part of this success, gave massive support.”

Obinna Gabriel is excited about this, and we are too, considering that the project has eliminated problems residents of that area have been experiencing.

Nigeria has inadequate and dilapidated infrastructure. About 65% of Nigerian roads are in deplorable states, with only about 15% of federal roads done.

This is the reality notwithstanding the fact that

road transport is the predominant mode of transportation and accounts for 80% of goods’ traffic in Nigeria, but only 20% of the road network in the country is paved.

What if Nigerian leaders start acting on the promises they make?