The Late 5: Buhari jets off to London; Customs intercepts over 2,000 pump action rifles in Lagos; and other top stories

Good evening.

Here are the top 5 stories that drove conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari has left New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly, and is heading to London.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, had tweeted on Sunday, when Buhari left Nigeria, that the President would be making a stop in London on his way back from the UN summit. The purpose of this stop was, however, not disclosed.

In Lagos, Customs have yet again intercepted containers containing at least 2,671 pump action rifles being imported from Turkey, at Tin-Can Island Command of Nigeria Customs Service.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Retired Col. Hameed Ali disclosed in Lagos on Thursday that “Customs decided to follow profiling approach of 100 percent examination on containers, especially those from Turkey,” which led to the discovery of the rifles.

On the political scene, the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has suspended Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah.

The PDP National Caretaker Committee in a statement on Thursday said Ubah was suspended for making allegations against the party over the Anambra governorship primary election which he lost.

PDP also said a query has been issued to Buruji Kashamu, a senator from Ogun state, over his involvement in issues at the PDP Ogun chapter.

The rivalry between the PSquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, is no longer new to us. However, things seem to be getting real this time around as, a few days ago, Peter Okoye wrote on his Instagram, “If it makes you Happy, no one else’s opinion should Matter. #LiveLifeHappy #WordsOfHappiness #KoolestDude #MrP.”

On Thursday, he revealed his personal Youtube channel and described himself as Mr P. The boldest sign so far that he might be launching he solo career. YNaija staff writer, Azeez Adeniyi, gives a breakdown of the whole drama here.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has declared another emergency in US Virgin Islands after declaring same on Tuesday in Puerto Rico.

The latest emergency declaration became imperative following Hurricane Maria which made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning and is on a progression to the island as a Category 3 storm.