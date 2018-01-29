The Late 5: President Buhari calls for the establishment of a single market in Africa, Russia accuses U.S. of meddling in its elections and other stories

These are the Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, lawmaker representing Kano central senatorial district, has cancelled his visit to Kano.

The police had advised him to postpone the visit in order to avoid an outbreak of violence between his supporters and loyalists of Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor.

“I have shelved my visit to Kano to avoid political clash in the state following series of advice I have received from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad,” he said.

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, says President Muhammadu Buhari is willing to give up power if that is what is needed to make Nigeria progress.

El-Rufai said this while speaking on one of the recommendations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring.

The committee had, among other things, recommended the devolution of power.

There was drama on Monday at the new wing of the Senate complex in Abuja after a National Assembly official physically assaulted the senate deputy minority whip, Abiodun Olujimi.

The incident happened shortly before the commencement of a public hearing of the committee on petroleum (downstream).

Trouble started when an official of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) rode in the same elevator with the lawmaker.

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, called for the speedy establishment of a single, unified market in Africa to increase trade, create more jobs and reduce poverty.

The President made the call while presenting Nigeria’s position in favour of the Report on the establishment of a Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) and related issues presented by President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.

Some residents of Anambra have commended President Buhari for ensuring the commencement of work at the second Niger Bridge.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some residents in separate interviews Monday, said that the president’s fulfillment of his promise indicated that it was dear to his heart.

And stories from around the world…

The European Union Monday, that it is prepared to “react swiftly and appropriately” if President Donald Trump takes retaliatory measures on what he deems “very unfair” trade policies in the EU.

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on Sunday night in a Grammy Awards comedy bit that took a jab at President Trump.

The former presidential candidate, along with Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, John Legend and DJ Khaled were among those who read excerpts from Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the hit book about Trump’s first year in the White House.

Phil Neville denied he is sexist and said he has huge respect for women, in his first media appearance after being appointed England women’s head coach.

Neville apologised a day after taking the job for past tweets about women.

“I had to – I didn’t like the words used,” said the 41-year-old. “I’m not a sexist. I’ve lived my life right.”

Survivors of the fire which tore through a Kenyan slum leaving four dead have described the battle to save their homes as “like fighting in hell“.

Residents used sewage water in a desperate attempt to douse the flames which had engulfed the houses in the Lang’ata area of the capital, Nairobi.

The MP for the area, Nixon Korir, said fire engines which turned up to help did not have enough water.

The fire was finally out by 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Monday.

Russia said a US Treasury report that could extend sanctions against Moscow for meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections is “a direct and obvious attempt” to interfere in its own upcoming presidential vote.

By the end of Monday, the Treasury must send Congress a list of rich Russian business figures and detail their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.