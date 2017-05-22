[The Legislative Blog]: Melaye and his cronies try to sing us into believing that they’re fighting corruption

We just came across a newly released video from Senator Dino Melaye’s book launch that held last week.

In case you missed it or you’ve just entirely erased that tiny piece of history from your memory, the Senator launched his own contribution to the war against corruption in form of a book he titled, “Antidotes for Corruption“. Ordinarily, we would have waved Melaye’s book off as another big joke from the master of jokes himself and especially because no one really wants to take lessons on how to fight corruption from a man like Melaye.

But he managed to grab nationwide attention with the launch of the book. As special guests, Dino Melaye invited a laughable crop of politicians -Patience Jonathan, Bukola Saraki – whose histories are laced with corruption scandals. That was over a week ago and we’ve moved past it.

This new video has us rehashing the absurdities that characterised the book launch. Apparently, we missed the moment when Melaye and his cronies delivered a rendition of the popular American folk song, We shall overcome, “a key anthem of the Civil Rights Movement”.

We’d appreciate if these “corrupt” individuals keep this anthem that represents a worthy cause and a historical era in America out of their mouths.