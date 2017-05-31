[The Legislative Blog]: Na wa! Senator Dino Melaye is binge-posting on Instagram tonight

What is oga Melaye celebrating?

The trial that awaits him if the fresh bribery allegations against him are true or the fact that he’ll walk away from it because this is Nigeria.

Or his court case with Sahara Reporters?

Sahara reporters and awada kerikeri. Using voice over to malign me because my case with them comes up in few days time. (5th June 2017) — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) May 30, 2017

Or is it the new black robe with applique designs he’s showing off (you can’t tell with this man)?

A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on May 31, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

We just know oga Melaye is excited about something tonight and his fingers are super itchy to mess our Instagram timelines up with one photo taken from multiple angles.

22 photos in one night, only about four are captioned but this one stuck out to us:

You will go to jail A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on May 31, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Was he referring to himself with this caption?

Whatever he’s up to, the ultimate question will always be: How is this man a Senator in Nigeria?