[The Legislative Blog]: Na wa! Senator Dino Melaye is binge-posting on Instagram tonight

What is oga Melaye celebrating?

The trial that awaits him if the fresh bribery allegations against him are true or the fact that he’ll walk away from it because this is Nigeria.

Or his court case with Sahara Reporters?

Or is it the new black robe with applique designs he’s showing off (you can’t tell with this man)?

We just know oga Melaye is excited about something tonight and his fingers are super itchy to mess our Instagram timelines up with one photo taken from multiple angles.

22 photos in one night, only about four are captioned but this one stuck out to us:

You will go to jail

Was he referring to himself with this caption?

Whatever he’s up to, the ultimate question will always be: How is this man a Senator in Nigeria?

