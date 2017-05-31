Meet Timothy Armoo, the Millennial changing digital marketing

Timothy Armoo, 22, is currently running his third company, it’s called Fanbytes, which he cofounded with his friends, Ambrose Cooke and Mitchell Fasanya. The company has earned Armoo recognition as the “young entrepreneur to watch in 2017”.

His company has clients such as Nickelodeon, Go Pro and Adidas under its belt. Armoo who is still a second-year computer science student won the Black British Business Award (for Arts & Media) in 2016.

Speaking about what gave him the idea for Fanbytes which runs branded partnerships with social influencers on YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Vine, Armoo says, “I saw how my cousin was being influenced by popular celebrities on YouTube and to see someone buying so much stuff by someone thousands of miles away in their living room was super interesting.”

“The company I had just sold did boring display advertising and I was looking for the next phase of advertising and by tapping into influencers I noticed the nativeness and authenticity they provided to brands. I noted that this wasn’t accessible to the mass number of brands,” he tells the Boar.

Armoo is very optimistic about his latest business as he strongly feels it will shape the future direction of the advertising industry. “If you think about the opportunity here with the shift to native content, we have the perfect founding team – young and wickedly smart,” he tells Forbes. “My partner Ambrose Cooke, 21, has a mechanical engineering background, ideal for making sure the quality of our brand collaborations are perfect. He invented the Fanbytes Score; it’s a measure of social influence and it’s a game changer when brands partner with us. It’s a wild west now in the influencer marketing industry and he brings normality to it through this unique score. Our CTO Mitchell Fasanya is also a millennial; in fact he’s the youngest in the team at 19. He started writing software when he was 11 – he conjures up the most amazing products and tools because he knows what resonates with both influencers and brands. In order to really take advantage of this next frontier of advertising, you can’t have a 50-year-old ad executive running the show. You need people who understand the context and content of engagement with millennials.”

But this is not the first attempt he’s had at entrepreneurship, when he was 14; he launched a tutoring business that grew to 65 tutors in just 6 weeks (it later went under), then at 17, he set up a media company and was savvy enough to sell it to a US company.